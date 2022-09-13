A third-quarter onslaught by their district foes left the Tullahoma Wildcats on the short end of a 42-7 score as Marshall County avenged their domination by Tullahoma the past two seasons.

They did so against a depleted Tullahoma roster as 10 Wildcats were ineligible to play in the tilt due to disciplinary reasons. The reason for the discipline and the length of their ineligibility has not been revealed by the program and a spokesman for the school system said only that once the school administration became aware of “a concerning situation”, an internal investigation was launched and law enforcement was contacted. The school system would not comment on the specifics of the situation.