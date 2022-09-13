A third-quarter onslaught by their district foes left the Tullahoma Wildcats on the short end of a 42-7 score as Marshall County avenged their domination by Tullahoma the past two seasons.
They did so against a depleted Tullahoma roster as 10 Wildcats were ineligible to play in the tilt due to disciplinary reasons. The reason for the discipline and the length of their ineligibility has not been revealed by the program and a spokesman for the school system said only that once the school administration became aware of “a concerning situation”, an internal investigation was launched and law enforcement was contacted. The school system would not comment on the specifics of the situation.
On the gridiron Friday night, Tullahoma kept the game close through the first half as they went into the locker room down just 14-7 game at halftime. However, the Tigers put up another 28 points during the third quarter to induce a running clock on the Wildcats.
The Tullahoma Wildcats started off the game receiving the ball. During their first drive, Nathan Delaughter made a 45 yard pass to Khani Johnson. Delaughter broke through the defense to score the first touchdown of the night. Daniel Eldridge’s point after touchdown was successful to put the ‘Cats ahead 7-0.
Chase Dodson made his varsity debut Friday night. Dodson had a long kickoff, but was just short of the end zone. The Marshall County Tigers ran the ball back for a touchdown. Wyatt Joyce’s PAT was successful to tie the game 7-7 with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats offense was stopped by the Tigers at their own 46-yard line. The Tigers were then held at the Tullahoma 48-yard line, but the Tigers were able to recover their punt at the Tullahoma 2-yard line. Silas Teat found Jayden Randolph out wide for another Marshall County touchdown. Joyce’s PAT was good to put the Tigers ahead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Tigers until halftime.
The Tigers received the ball to start the second half. Antomme Cowthorn had multiple gains for the Tigers. Teat’s pass to John Thomas landed the Tigers at the Tullahoma one-yard line. Teat broke through the plane on a quarterback keeper to score another six points. Joyce’s PAT put the Tigers ahead 21-7.
The Wildcats struggled on offense all night with small gains, but no touchdown rewards.
With a punt by Ethan Hargrove, the Tigers took over at the Tullahoma 49 yard line. The Tigers moved themselves to the Tullahoma 21-yard line. Teat’s 18-yard threw to Aja Jones, landing Marshall County at the 3-yard line. Demari Braden rushed the ball into the end zone for another Tiger touchdown. The Tigers took a 21 point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats gained a total of eight yards from the kickoff. The Marshall County Tigers forced a fumble which was recovered by Brock Anderson for another Tiger touchdown. The PAT was blocked to put the Tigers up 34-7.
The Tigers put up another seven points before the end of the quarter. Teat’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Randolph was complete to put the final touchdown on the board and start the running clock. The PAT was good to put the Tigers on top 42-7. The Tigers ran the clock down to end the game.
The win snaps the two-year winning streak that Tullahoma had enjoyed over their region rivals. Tullahoma won their last meeting 28-20 in 2021. They beat Marshall County by the exact same score as Marshall beat them this past week, 42-7 back in the 2020 regular season and then ushered the Tigers out of the playoffs that year 35-7.
The Wildcats will host the Creek Wood Red Hawks at Wilkins Stadium next Friday. Tullahoma beat Creek Wood 49-10 last season. T-Town Tailgate will start at 4:30 p.m. Wildcat walk will begin at 6:05. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.