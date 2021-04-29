Jorge Graniel netted four scores for Central Magnet and the Tigers soundly picked up a 6-0 road win over district opponent Tullahoma Tuesday night.
Shots were limited for the Wildcats during Tuesday’s loss as Tullahoma put up just eight shots, five of which were on target. Central Magnet had 20 shots, 12 of which were on frame.
With 21:34 left in the first half, Graniel netted his first score to put the Lions in front 1-0. After a fight for the ball in the middle of the box, Graniel was able to garner possession. After working his way to a clear shot, he fired off a shot that got past Tullahoma keeper Ethan Anderson for the goal.
Central Magnet added another first-half score, this one coming with 4:11 remaining on the clock. On an inbounds play, Julian McMillian gained ball possession on the left side of the field and fired off a shot that connected for a goal to make it a 2-0 contest.
It took just 16 seconds for Central Magnet to add to its lead in the second half. After receiving the ball on a pass in the middle of the box, Graniel found the top right corner of the net to put the Tigers up 3-0.
Less than five minutes later, Graniel completed his hat trick and put his team in front 4-0. This time Graniel gained possession on the left side of the field and fired off a shot with 35:25 left in the contest.
Graniel wasn’t finished quite yet and added his final score with 21:23 remaining on the clock. After gaining possession on the right side of the field, he put up another shot to put the Tigers up 5-0.
Chris Norman added the final goal for Central Magnet on the evening. After getting fouled inside the box, Norman received a penalty kick. He was able to bury his shot into the bottom right corner of the goal with 6:12 left in the match.
Tullahoma had just five shot opportunities in the final 40 minutes of play, with three of those landing on target. Central Magnet put up nine shots in the second half, six of which were on target.
Prior to taking on Central Magnet, the Wildcats were coming off of a 1-0 victory at Cascade on Friday night. After a scoreless first half against the Champions, Tullahoma netted the lone score in the final period.
Luis Sarabia netted the lone goal for the Wildcats, which came on a deflection. Will Harding initially put up a shot for Tullahoma, but the ball was batted away by Cascade’s goalkeeper. Sarabia was there for the rebound and was able to tap the ball into the back of the net for the score.
While the Wildcats couldn’t find the goal in the first half, they also thwarted Cascade’s attempts. Caleb Ballard was able to make a non-keeper save for Tullahoma to keep the contest scoreless.
On a corner kick, the Champions were able to get a header that looked certain it would be a goal. However, Ballard was there to clear the ball away just before it crossed the goal line, keeping the contest scoreless.
The Wildcats (6-5-1, 2-5) are next scheduled to host Coffee County for the annual battle for the Coffee Cup. Kickoff of the varsity game is slated to get underway at 7:15 p.m.