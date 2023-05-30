The players nominated to the All Star Team from left to right are Matthew Smith, Cason Nestor, Linken Gordon, Douglas McGregor, Easton Woods, Bronson Tuten, Cainan Morris, Kyle Obersteadt, William Robinson, Ty Moore, Slayte Davenport, and Rhett Mabe. The Head Coach of the City All Stars is Travis Moore. The assistant coaches are David Smith, Ryan Mabe, and Ryan Nestor
The Regular Season Champion Giants
The athletes who were honored with the sportsmanship award
Dancing in the outfield in between innings of the Championship Game
The 8u coach pitch league came to a close with the Tigers winning the City Championship game over the Twins.
The Twins made the Championship game after upsetting the regular season Champion Giants in the semifinal, advancing into the Championship game as the lowest ranked team in the Championship bracket. The Tigers finished the regular season as the number-two seeded team and played both games in the bracket as the home team.
After the game was over, the League held their trophy ceremony. They awarded both teams in the Championship game with rings. The Tigers were given a trophy. The Giants were awarded a trophy for being the regular season Champions. Every other team and player were also award a medal, accommodating everyone for all of the time and effort put into the season. The last thing at the ceremony was recognizing the players nominated to represent Tullahoma as the City All Stars in the District Tournament on June 16-19.
For more information about the District Tournament, follow Tullahoma Little League on Facebook or go to their website tullahomalittleleague.org.