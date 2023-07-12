The Sewanee TigerSharks faced the Manchester Makos and the McMinnville Swim Team Friday in a meet at the Manchester Recreation Center.
The TigerSharks ended the meet with 77 top-three finishes, including 29 first-place performances for the day.
For the head-to-head team standings, the TigerSharks beat McMinnville by a combined score of 390-198, but they took a loss to the Makos by a 355-278 margin.
The Sewanee boys won both of their matchups for the meet by scores of 253-57 and 191-149 over McMinnville and Manchester, respectively. However, the Sewanee girls took losses on both sides with a narrow 141-137 loss to McMinnville and a 206-87 defeat at the hands of the Makos.
Recording first-place finishes were:
— Bella Barnes, Nicolas Borchers, Suzanna Camp and Lee Levine, mixed 8-and-under 100-yard medley relay, 1:42.13
— Kam Kilgore, Cooper Knight, Ella Brain and Nym Tiner, mixed 9-10 100-yard medley relay, 1:23.88
— Konrad Knoll, Kyla Kilgore, Asher Kavur and Lily Camp, mixed 11-12 100-yard medley relay, 1:04.53
— Bryson Barnes, boys 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle, 27.59 seconds
— Nicolas Borchers, boys 8-and-under 25-yard freestyle, 24.37 seconds
— Asher Kavur, boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 29.18 seconds
— Lee Levine, boys 8-and-under 25-yard breaststroke, 25.77 seconds
— Louis Borchers, boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke, 22.5 seconds
— Konrad Knoll, boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke, 38.98 seconds
— Anara Summers, girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke, 33.59 seconds
— Will Turrell, boys 13-14 50-yard breaststroke, 32.46 seconds
— Lee Levine, boys 8-and-under 100-yard individual medley, 1:57.35
— Asher Kavur, boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 1:14.15
— Anara Summers, girls 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 1:03.88
— Will Turrell, boys 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 1:02.5
— Bryson Barnes, boys 6-and-under 25-yard backstroke, 28.58 seconds
— Nicolas Borchers, boys 8-and-under 25-yard backstroke, 25.26 seconds
— Nym Tiner, girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 20.36 seconds
— Benjamin Rudd, boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 24.39 seconds
— Konrad Knoll, boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke, 31.78 seconds
— Maya Mauzy, girls 15-18 50-yard backstroke, 31.33 seconds
— Lee Levine, boys 8-and-under 25-yard butterfly, 24.77 seconds
— Kam Kilgore, boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly, 21.23 seconds
— Konrad Knoll, boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly, 31.42 seconds
— Anara Summers, girls 13-14 50-yard butterfly, 29.02 seconds
— Will Turrell, boys 13-14 50-yard butterfly, 27.65 seconds
— Nicolas Borchers, Sam Ramirez, Bryson Barnes and Lee Levine, boys 8-and-under 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:42.23
— Louis Borchers, Kam Kilgore, Noah Allen and Cooper Knight, boys 9-10 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:13.55
— Asher Kavur, Jack Roberts, Archer Ladd and Konrad Knoll, boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle relay, 58.55 seconds
Recording second-place finishes were:
— Will Roberts, Anara Summers, Will Turrell and Leah Moody, mixed 13-14 100-yard medley relay, 1:00.67
— Maya Mauzy, Toby Van de Ven, Sam Goodpaster and Sienna Barry, mixed 15-18 100-yard medley relay, 58.5 seconds
— Cooper Knight, boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle, 38.7 seconds
— Leah Moody, girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 33.17 seconds
— Maya Mauzy, girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 28.74 seconds
— Nicolas Borchers, boys 8-and-under 25-yard breaststroke, 26.2 seconds
— Cooper Knight, boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke, 22.7 seconds
— Kyla Kilgore, girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke, 43.15 seconds
— Archer Ladd, boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke, 45.86 seconds
— Louis Borchers, boys 9-10 100-yard individual medley, 1:43.05
— Violet Stefanut, girls 6-and-under 25-yard backstroke, 34.44 seconds
— Sam Ramirez, boys 8-and-under 25-yard backstroke, 29.6 seconds
— Kam Kilgore, boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 24.4 seconds
— Jack Roberts, boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke, 41.42 seconds
— Asher Kavur, boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly, 33.08 seconds
— Leah Moody, Maggie Lu Rudd, Trinity Sparacio and Anara Summers, girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:04.36
— Will Turrell, Sawyer Barry, Will Roberts and Martin Brodsky, boys 13-14 100-yard freestyle relay, 52.88 seconds
— Sienna Barry, Maddie Van de Ven, Madison Rogers and Maya Mauzy, girls 15-18 100-yard freestyle relay, 55.3 seconds
— Toby Van de Ven, Sam Goodpaster, Timi Stefanut and Micah Moody, boys 15-18 100-yard freestyle relay, 53.37 seconds
Recording third-place finishes were:
— Jack Roberts, Archer Ladd, Elena Brodsky and Annanoel Sparacio, mixed 11-12 100-yard medley relay, 1:21.61
— Maggie Lu Rudd, Sawyer Barry, Martin Brodsky and Trinity Sparacio, mixed 13-14 100-yard medley relay, 1:17.19
— Aralyn Ladd, girls 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle, 34.19 seconds
— Archer Ladd, boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 33.77 seconds
— Martin Brodsky, boys 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 30.51 seconds
— Sienna Barry, girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 29.01 seconds
— Jack Roberts, boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke, 47.9 seconds
— Sawyer Barry, boys 13-14 50-yard breaststroke, 41.51 seconds
— Toby Van de Ven, boys 15-18 50-yard breaststroke, 35.72 seconds
— Suzanna Camp, girls 8-and-under 100-yard individual medley, 2:13.94
— Cooper Knight, boys 9-10 100-yard individual medley, 1:51.76
— Archer Ladd, boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 1:26.83
— Sawyer Barry, boys 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 1:19.26
— Maya Mauzy, girls 15-18 100-yard individual medley, 1:12.22
— Rilla Levine, girls 6-and-under 25-yard backstroke, 36.65 seconds
— Noah Allen, boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 24.65 seconds
—Cabell Thompson, boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke, 52.42 seconds
— Leah Moody, girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke, 40.89 seconds
— Suzanna Camp, girls 8-and-under 25-yard butterfly, 27.92 seconds
— Nym Tiner, girls 9-10 25-yard butterfly, 21.99 seconds
— Louis Borchers, boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly, 22.99 seconds
— Sawyer Barry, boys 13-14 50-yard butterfly, 37.87 seconds
— Sienna Barry, girls 15-18 50-yard butterfly, 35.02 seconds
— Bella Barnes, Aralyn Ladd, Rilla Levine and Suzanna Camp, girls 8-and-under 100-yard freestyle relay, 2:06.58
— Ella Brain, Sophia Barry, Bea Shealy and Nym Tiner, girls 9-10 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:33.33
— Ian Brain, Ethan Stefanut, Benjamin Rudd and Daniel Comoretto, boys 9-10 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:24.43
— Will Moody, Noah Burns, Aidan Nunley and Cabell Thompson, boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:29.09
— Emmett True, David Allen, Jace Meeks and Ayden Allen, boys 13-14 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:18.72
— Sarah Grace Powell, Camille Kavur, Annika Stefanut and Ellie Jenkins, girls 15-18 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:04.05
The TigerSharks will next compete Saturday in their league championship meet at the Fowler Center in Sewanee. A start time for the meet had not been confirmed at the time of writing.