To open home play, the Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats defeated the North Middle School Gators 10-2 Friday afternoon. The ‘Cats gave up one run early in the match but then quickly turned the game around and held onto a sizeable lead for the rest of play, keeping victory out of the hands of the Gators. Eighth-grader Sam Bobo recorded one double and two singles on the offensive side of the ball, while fellow eighth-grader Lucas Reed only allowed three hits in the five innings he was on the mound.
The Gators chalked up one run during the first inning. With a hit to left field, the lead-off batter snagged a single then stole the remaining bases to home plate. Tullahoma’s Ben Quick then recorded the first out with a caught fly ball before reacting quickly on a grounder to record the second out. Xander Pogue then caught the third out, which put the Wildcats at the plate.
Despite allowing the one run, the ‘Cats took back the lead during the bottom of the first. Sam Bobo walked down the line to first base, while Brycen Campbell drove a ball to center field for a single. Alex Bobo flew out to shortstop, but Reed picked him up with a double to score both Sam Bobo and Pogue.
Lukas Taylor put up another run with a single, followed by a double by Sam Bobo.
Tullahoma’s bats were hot during the fifth inning, as they tallied up six runs.
JD Schmisseur started the inning off with a single to third base. Quick moved Schmisseur to second base, but was put out at first. Pogue then singled to left field to put runners at second and first, and Lukas Taylor took a pitch to the back to fill up the bases. Addian May then hit a blooper over third base, allowing Schmisseur to run home. Pogue and Taylor were then able to make it home courtesy of a left-field single by Sam Bobo. Campbell knocked the ball to the center field fence, allowing both May and Bobo to add runs. Alex Bobo ripped the ball to left field to get a double, allowing Campbell time to seek out home plate; however, Campbell was caught running home for the second out of the inning. Reed then ripped the ball to center field for a double and scored Bobo. Schmisseur grounded out to third base for the final out, leaving Reed on base.
Reed pitched seven strikeouts throughout the first five innings. Luke Wilson and Corbin Avans finished out the last two innings on the mound.
The Wildcats held the Gators scoreless until the sixth inning, when the opponents were able to tally up one run in the top of the inning. Despite the successful run by the Gators, the Wildcat defense was able to snag three quick outs with Wilson on the mound.
Quick added the last run to the board during the bottom of the sixth through a few steals. Despite the theatrics, the Gators were able to tag three Wildcats to bring on the final inning.
Avans struck out three batters and had only one walk to end the game with the 10-2 score.
Following spring break, the Wildcats will travel to Warren County to take on the Pioneers Monday, March 21. A definite start time has not yet been set.