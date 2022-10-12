The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country teams ended their seasons earlier this month by placing in the top 10 at the TMSAA State Championship. Gage Allen and Brindley Duncan both brought home Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association state medals.
The Lady Wildcats placed sixth as a team with a total score of 183 points and an average time of 14:45.
Brindley Duncan placed fifth overall with a time of 13:01.78. Katie Grace Nichols placed 16th with a time of 13:52.83. Aubrey Smith and Julianna Ites were close throughout the race. Smith placed 61st with a time of 15:23.15. Ites placed 63rd with a time of 15:32.11. Harper McShea finished with a time of 15:58.99. Zoie Roberts followed in five places behind McShea and finished with a time of 16:20.51. Hannah Eakin finished the race with a time of 17:05.90.
The Boys’ team placed sixth overall also with a total of 184 points. They all combined for an average time of 13:05. Gage Allen placed fourth with a time of 11:51.04. Alex Miller placed 26th crossing the finish line in 12:39.71. Lincoln Bitton placed in the top 30 with a time of 12:54.28. William Nichols placed 72nd with a time of 13:39.51. Brody McShea placed in the top 100 with a time of 14:21.59. Peyton Miller crossed the finish line in 15:00.52. Reece Stewart finished with a time of 16:02.71.