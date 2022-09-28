The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country Teams are state bound after their performances at the TMSAA Regionals. The Boys’ team placed sixth out of 23 schools, and the girls’ team landed a top three spot out of 18 schools.
Gage Allen placed third in the race out of 166 runners. Allen had a time of 12:08.02. Alex Miller placed 15th with a time of 12:50.30. Lincoln Bitton placed 21st with a time of 13:12.49. Brody McShea raced for a time of 14:09.39. William Nichols ran for a time of 14:39.66. Peyton Miller had a time of 16:11, and Reece Stewart finished with a time of 16:43.16.
As a team, the boys had a total score of 158 and an average running time of 13:23.
Four of the Tullahoma boys’ runners are sixth graders. The program hopes to continue to grow in the coming years.
The girls’ team placed third all together with a total score of 123. Their average time was 15:00. Each runner placed in the top 75. Brindley Duncan took home the gold with a time of 13:05.85. Katie Grace Nichols placed sixth with a time of 14:01.57. Harper McShea ran for a time of 15:33.70. Julianna Ites crossed the finish line in 15:36.55. Zoie Roberts ran for 16:47 flat. Megan Ellis crossed the finish line with a time of 17:12.01. Hannah Eakin placed 74th and finished the day off with a time of 17:34.18.
“Half of our middle school team was either sick or batting injuries this week, but they powered through,” Coach Angel Allen said. “I am so proud of all of them.”
The teams will compete at state on October 1 in Clarksville.