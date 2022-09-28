The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country Teams are state bound after their performances at the TMSAA Regionals. The Boys’ team placed sixth out of 23 schools, and the girls’ team landed a top three spot out of 18 schools.

Gage Allen placed third in the race out of 166 runners. Allen had a time of 12:08.02. Alex Miller placed 15th with a time of 12:50.30. Lincoln Bitton placed 21st with a time of 13:12.49. Brody McShea raced for a time of 14:09.39. William Nichols ran for a time of 14:39.66. Peyton Miller had a time of 16:11, and Reece Stewart finished with a time of 16:43.16.