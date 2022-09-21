The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats soccer team kept their clean record as they defeated Coffee County 5-2 on eighth grade night. After celebrating their dozen eighth graders, the Lady ‘Cats took the field and dominated.

The Lady Wildcats scored in the first five minutes. Harper McShea fed the ball to Katie Grace Nichols, Nichols then crossed the ball into the middle when Brindley Duncan was able to head the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the night. The Lady ‘Cats were aggressive all night long and were putting multiple shots on frame. Mariana Leon-Mendez’s shot was blocked by the goalie and put out of bounds for a Tullahoma corner. Duncan fed the ball into the penalty box where Kylie Mason put a boot on it for the second goal. The Lady Wildcats led 2-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

