The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats soccer team kept their clean record as they defeated Coffee County 5-2 on eighth grade night. After celebrating their dozen eighth graders, the Lady ‘Cats took the field and dominated.
The Lady Wildcats scored in the first five minutes. Harper McShea fed the ball to Katie Grace Nichols, Nichols then crossed the ball into the middle when Brindley Duncan was able to head the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the night. The Lady ‘Cats were aggressive all night long and were putting multiple shots on frame. Mariana Leon-Mendez’s shot was blocked by the goalie and put out of bounds for a Tullahoma corner. Duncan fed the ball into the penalty box where Kylie Mason put a boot on it for the second goal. The Lady Wildcats led 2-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
AC Holloway had a total of four saves in the net for the Lady ‘Cats. She allowed just two goals, with one of those goals being a penalty kick.
Coffee County was able to net their first goal during the 24th-minute of play. With a shot to the back post, the Lady Raiders make it a one goal game at halftime. The Lady ‘Cats led 2-1 at the half.
The Lady Wildcats came out eager to score in the second half. Tullahoma set up for a corner kick. McShea lofted the ball into the middle of the field and Faith Vincent volleyed the ball into the net. With eight minutes left in the game, the Lady ‘Cats took a 3-1 lead.
Just two minutes later, McShea broke through the midfield to find Duncan’s feet Duncan followed the through ball for another goal. Aubrey Smith scored the final Tullahoma goal off of a penalty kick to the right side net.
The Coffee County Lady Raiders scored their final goal with two minutes left in the game. With a hand ball in the box, the Lady Raiders were granted a penalty kick. With a kick straight into the back of the net, the Lady Raiders finished off the game trailing 5-2.
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Raiders 5-2 to top off eighth grade night. The Lady ‘Cats will begin tournament play next week in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament.