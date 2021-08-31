The Tullahoma Middle School girls’ soccer team was victorious over the Coffee County Red Raiders. During their drenched county rival matchup, Tullahoma did not hold back anything. Through a physical game, the ‘Cats came out on top 5-1.
The Lady ‘Cats were relentless during Monday night’s match, scoring three goals in the first half. In the first two minutes, Lauren Nichols connected with McLayne Bobo to score the first goal of the night. The ‘Cats kept pushing.
Lexi Chamblee scored off of a pass from Brindley Duncan to increase the ‘Cats lead. The last goal of the half came from Avery Sisk who crossed it into the middle where Coffee County made an own goal.
Brindley had several shots on goal and plays into the middle during the Coffee county matchup.
“Brindley played very well on the outside. She does very good winning the ball out there, giving give and goes and then doing cutting runs. She also does a good job with getting her crosses in,” Coach Rob Nichols said.
After the half, the ‘Cats kept the same momentum. Catelynn Ballard finished a pass from Duncan to bring the Wildcats to a 4-0 lead. After a passing sequence by Bobo, Duncan, and Madison West, the ball found Avery Sisk’s feet again to seal the deal for the Wildcats.
“Avery plays hard, she plays with a lot of heart. She plays physical. She never quits. Avery is an excellent player,” Nichols said about his midfielder.
Coffee County scored in the last two minutes of play to keep them from being shut out by the Lady ‘Cats.
“We are a really skilled team this year. A very athletic team. If these girls play hard, good things can happen,” Nichols said after the Monday matchup. “I liked our passing. We played as a team, we played hard, and we didn’t play selfish.”
The Tullahoma Middle School soccer team will travel to their next conference match against Harris Middle School. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.