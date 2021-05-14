On its home course, the Tullahoma Middle School golf teams was able to celebrate after they capped off an undefeated season Tuesday with the Central Tennessee Conference Title with a 10-2 win over Westwood Middle School.
The Wildcats took control early by capturing three early flags on the fourth hole. Keegan Taylor and Myla Dennis teamed to garner those victories for Tullahoma.
Match two saw Bert Edmonston and Alex Miller win their matches for the Wildcats on the third hole. Eli Lewis would tie for his flag, as Tullahoma grabbed a 5.5-.5 advantage.
Gunter Green secured the lone win for the Wildcats in third match of the day. Kirk Tipps and Jack Reed both tied their opponents on the second hole, to make it a 7.5-1.5 matchup.
Tullahoma went on to score two more wins in the final match of the contest on the first hole at Lakewood Golf & Country Club. Jesse Gillis and Sterling Crews both won their matchups, while Ethan Howell tied his with opponent to make the final score 10-2.
Prior to that championship match, Tullahoma hosted Coffee County Middle School on Friday and was able to secure a 9.5-2.5 victory. All of the points for the Red Raiders came in the first match, but from there, the Wildcats were able to dominate and win nine-straight flags.
Tullahoma’s opening match of the day saw Keegan Taylor tie his opponent on the first hole. Coffee County won the final two contests during that match to open up a 2.5-.5 advantage.
That quickly changed in the second match of the day on the eighth hole. Edmonston, Lewis and Miller all notched wins for the Wildcats to put their team in front 3.5-2.5.
Tullahoma continued padding its lead with three more wins in the third match on the seventh hole. Green, Crews and Reed all scored victories for the Wildcats to put them in front 6.5-2.5.
Three more victories in the fourth and final match allowed Tullahoma to secure the win. On the seventh hole, Gillis, Tipps and Howell won their matchups to make the final score 9.5-2.5.
During the regular season, Tullahoma went undefeated on the year and only lost four possible flags on the year. Heading into the CTC Tournament, the Wildcats had won 44 of a possible 48 flags on the year.