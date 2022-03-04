The Tullahoma Middle School Soccer team kicked off their season with a 7-0 shutout win against Franklin County Middle School. Jude Smith led the team with a hat trick plus one as he started his 2022 season on the pitch with four goals.
“I believe the first game went very well. We still have the small things to work on, but overall I’m very satisfied,” Head Coach George Allen said after the game.
The Wildcats were able to hold off the Rebels throughout the first period. Smith netted the first goal during the first three minutes of play. Smith booted another goal at the 15-minute mark to put the Wildcats up 2-0. Alex Miller was the next Wildcat to boot the ball into the back of the net. Smith added to the Wildcat’s advantage with another goal just before halftime. The Rebels trailed 4-0 at halftime.
During the second half, the Wildcats were confronted by the Franklin County defense, but they still netted three more goals. Smith drilled a ball into the net as the 45-minute mark to put the Wildcats up 5-0. Dylan Honorato netted his first goal with 10 minutes left in the game. With only five minutes left on the clock, Jayden Sarabia drove the ball into the top of the net to score the last goal.
“The ball was distributed well tonight,” Allen said about his offense. Gage Allen, Kaiden Grau and Honorato all had at least one assist Thursday night.
The Wildcats defense was fierce on the field and protected the goal.
“The defense was stellar. They held the game and had it under control the whole way. I don’t think anyone will be getting through our backline this season,” Allen said about his defense who held a clean sheet.
The Wildcats will travel to Harris Middle School Tuesday, March 8 to take on the Golden Eagles. Kickoff is set for 6:30.