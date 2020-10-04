Laura Buenrostro and McLayne Bobo each netted a goal to help lead Tullahoma to a 2-1 win over North Middle School in the Central Tennessee Conference Title Game on Saturday at Johnson Lane.
It was fitting that the Lady Wildcats and North would clash for the conference championship. During the course of the regular season, the teams split their first match, finishing tied at 1 in Tullahoma. In the second meeting, the Lady Gators scored a 1-0 win after netting a goal in the final two minutes in Winchester on Sept 21.
Tullahoma was able to get the final revenge on Saturday and finished its year with an overall record of 9-1-1. During the season, the Lady Wildcats outscored opponents 41-8 and never allowed more than one goal per contest.
“Both teams have had epic seasons, and our earlier contests were incredibly close and intense,” said TMS Head Coach Steven Hovater. “We played to a draw in the first match and then they beat us in the second in the last two minutes, which was heartbreaking. So we had a sense that we were headed for a showdown, and we got what we came for: A hard fought battle between two excellent soccer teams. We were thrilled that this last match went our way.”
Buenrostro got the scoring started for Tullahoma in the championship match. After winning a fight for the ball, Buenrostro fired off a shot that was nearly 25 yards out from goal and connected on her opportunity.
“From our vantage point on the sideline, we were lined up straight behind her, and the shot was an absolute rocket,” Hovater said. “There was never a doubt that the ball was hitting the net.”
Two minutes later, Bobo added the second score for the Lady Wildcats. Avery Sisk was able to grab possession in the right corner and found Bobo on the pass. From there, Bobo was able to net what turned into the game-winning score.
“The people of our city should absolutely feel proud of this special group of young women,” Hovater said. “In the middle of a year full of adversity and uncertainties, they've chosen to work hard for months to prepare for this moment. Since the beginning of June they've followed our motto of ‘Better Every Day,’ and have trained and worked so that they could play their best soccer at this point in the season.
“They demonstrated incredible character to have prepared that way when we were not even sure if the season was going to happen. We're thrilled to see all that hard work pay off here at the end.”
In order to advance to the CTC Title Game, Tullahoma needed a win in the opening round of the conference tournament earlier on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats secured that opening round victory and downed Warren County 3-1.
Sisk got the scoring started early for Tullahoma in that matchup against the Lady Pioneers. Sisk was able to capitalize on a pass from Buenrostro, giving the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 advantage.
Warren County tied the game with nearly 5 minutes left before halftime. However, with a minute left in the first half, Tullahoma netted another score to take a 2-1 advantage into the break.
This time Bobo capitalized on her opportunity to give the Lady Wildcats the lead. After receiving a pass from Sisk, Bobo fired off a shot from the middle of the box that found the bottom left corner of the net.
Tullahoma fired off 12 shots in the second half, eight of which were on frame. However, it wasn’t until Sisk received a penalty kick that the Lady Wildcats converted for a score.
Midway through the second half, Sisk was fouled inside the Warren County keeper's box. She followed by finding the bottom right corner of the net to give her team a 3-1 advantage.
Tullahoma had 18 total shots against Warren County, 10 of which were on frame. The Lady Pioneers were held to just three shots, two of which were on target.