The Tullahoma Middle School Softball team has earned a sectional berth after placing second in the Area 6 tournament.
The Lady Wildcats beat the Whitthorne Lady Tigers 4-1, but fell to the Warren County Lady Pioneers 14-13 Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers were able to put in a run during the top of the first with a squeeze bunt to score. The Lady Wildcats answered back during the bottom of the inning scoring seven runs.
Addie Norman started the Lady ‘Cats off with a single up the middle. Ellie Simpson followed her up with a fielder’s choice and reached on an error. Norman scored on the same error. Kaitlynn Gattis tripled to right field to score Simpson. Gattis scored on a passed ball to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 3-1. Amaya Sharp walked down the line to first base. Liszt Sharpton took Sharp’s place at first base. Kaitlun Geralds took a hit and took her base. Taylor Brinkley reached on an error and Sharpton’s speed took her over the plate. A.C. Holloway laid down a bunt and reached on an error, but was thrown out at second. Geralds and Brinkley scored to put Tullahoma ahead 6-1. Maggie Lynch walked down the line to first base. Norman doubled to score Lynch, but was left stranded. The Lady ‘Cats led 7-1 at the end of the first inning.
The Lady Pioneers were able to counter and four runs in the top of the second. With an error followed by two singles, the Lady Pioneers filled the bases. Warren County singled up the middle to score two runs. A double scored another two runs. The Lady Pioneers trailed 7-5 in the middle of the second inning.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to put a bat on the ball during the bottom of the second. The Lady Pioneers took the lead during the top of the third inning.
Warren County filled the bases once again. Two singles let in three runs. Another run scored off of a sacrifice fly. The Lady Pioneers took a 9-7 lead at the middle of the third.
The Lady Wildcats were held hitless during the bottom of the inning.
After two walks by pitcher Amaya Sharp, Julianna Ites took over pitching duties. Warren County was still able to score on a passed ball. The Lady Pioneers lead 10-7 at the end of the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats were able to stop the Lady Pioneers rally during the top of the fifth. Norman threw across the diamond for the first out. Geralds had an unassisted out at first base. Simpson tagged the third out.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to put more runs on the board during the bottom of the fifth. Gattis started it off with a double up the middle. K.K. Campbell reached on an error. Gattis scored on a passed ball. Geralds grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Campbell was held up at third base. Brinkley hit a sacrifice fly to score Campbell. Holloway and Lynch reached on two errors by the first baseman. Geralds scored on the error to tie the game at 10. Norman reached on an error by the Lady Pioneers and Holloway scored. Simpson singled on a line drive up the middle to score Lynch. The Lady Wildcats led 12-10 at the end of the fifth inning rally.
Julianna Ites walked four batters to start the sixth. Sharp was put back on the mound. The Lady Pioneers scored were able a run and then Sharp walked another batter to tie the game 12-12. The bases were still full, when the Lady Pioneers hit a single to left field to score two runs for the lead.
The Lady ‘Cats filled the bases with Sharp and Geralds being hit by pitches and Brinkley singling to center field in the next inning. Bella Norman entered as a courtesy runner for Sharp. Holloway singled to second base, and scored Norman. However, the Lady Pioneers stopped the Lady Wildcats in their tracks with a double play to end the game.
The Lady ‘Cats advanced to sectional play and will play their first game on Monday, May 9.