Tullahoma capped off the regular season with three-straight wins this week to finish the year with a 13-2 overall record and 10-2 against conference opponents.
The Lady Wildcats opened their week with a trip to Harris, winning in straight sets. Tullahoma eked out a 25-23 victory in the first set, before following that with a 25-12 win in the second game.
Tullahoma followed that a win in its final home game of the regular season, beating Westwood in straight sets on Wednesday during eighth-grade night. The Lady Wildcats grabbed control early in the first set, and opened up an 18-9 lead.
Westwood and Tullahoma split the final 14 points of the match and TMS went on to win 25-16. A kill by Isabella Lidstrom and a kill by Josie Shelton gave the Lady Wildcats the victory in the opening game.
Westwood battled in the second set, and took a 12-9 advantage. However, Tullahoma rallied and only surrendered one more point the remainder of the match.
Olivia Spencer had three aces for the Lady Wildcats during that final stretch. Lidstrom added two aces of her own for Tullahoma, while Shelton and Allysa Goon each had a kill to allow TMS to score the 25-13 victory.
The Lady Wildcats capped off the regular season with a pair of dominating performances at Warren County on Thursday. Tullahoma notched a 25-12 win the opening set, before following that with a 25-13 victory to close out the match.