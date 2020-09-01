On the soccer field, the Tullahoma Middle School girls’ team scored a hat trick in its first three games of the season, earning victories to start the year 3-0.
Most recently, the Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 4-1 home win Wednesday. Laura Buenrostro, McLayne Bobo, Gracie Martin and Avery Sisk each netted a goal for Tullahoma in the victory.
Prior to that win over Harris, Tullahoma soundly defeated Lincoln County 7-1 at home Monday. Bobo and Sisk each put up two goals for the Lady Wildcats in the victory. Buenrostro, Marin and Lexi Chamblee each added a score of their own.
Tullahoma opened its season by pummeling Coffee County 8-1 in Manchester on Aug. 20. Bobo had a hat trick in the season-opener, while Buenrostro added a pair of goals for the Lady Wildcats. Sisk, Lauren Nichols and Catelyn Ballard each netted a score for Tullahoma in the victory.
The Lady Wildcats (3-0) are next scheduled to host Coffee County on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.