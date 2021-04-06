The offense caught fire the last three contests for the Tullahoma Middle School softball team as the Lady Wildcats plated 49 runs in three victories.
Tullahoma opened a doubleheader Saturday with an 11-0 home win over White County, before following that with a 19-0 victory in the second contest. The Lady Wildcats then traveled to Harris Monday and delivered a 19-1 beat down of the Eaglettes.
While the offense was dominant for Tullahoma, the Lady Wildcats got a strong pitching performance from Alazae Griffin during Saturday’s first contest. Griffin went on to strikeout 12 of the 17 batters she faced during that win.
After leaving runners on in the first two innings, Tullahoma broke through on the scoreboard with six runs in the bottom of the third. Griffin helped get the scoring started after reaching on an error that plated a pair of runs.
Aleigha Raby followed by plating a run after grounding into a fielder’s choice to make it a 3-0 contest. Amaya Sharp then reached on an error and the ball ended up in right field. Sharp was able to score on the same play to give the Lady Wildcats a 6-0 advantage.
Tullahoma followed with five more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The big blow came when Madison Goad smacked a three-run home run to left field to give the Lady Wildcats a 9-0 lead.
Katie McCormick later lined a two-run single into center field for Tullahoma’s final runs of the contest.
The Lady Wildcats offense followed with 19 more runs in Saturday’s second contest. Goad hit her second home run of the contest, this time a two-run shot to help Tullahoma garner the victory.
Sharp was strong in the circle as well and struck out six batters as the Lady Wildcats secured the five-inning victory.
Two days later, Tullahoma followed that effort with a 19-1 win at Harris to move to 7-0 in district play. The Lady Wildcats currently have a 9-2 overall record on the season.
Tullahoma was scheduled to wrap up the series against Harris on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to open a series against Coffee County with a trip to Manchester on Monday. That series will then wrap up in Tullahoma on Tuesday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 5 p.m.