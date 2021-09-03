The Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats fell to North Middle School during their first district matchup Thursday night, where the Wildcats were bested by the Gators’ defensive efforts, as North won 20-18.
The Gators’ defensive prowess was evident early. North scored first on an intercepted ball at the 15 yard line. With a successful 2-point conversion, the Gators went up 8-0 in the first quarter.
The Wildcats finally got a taste of the end zone during the second quarter. Running back Micah Winton broke through the Gators’ defense to score a 7-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good, once again leaving the Wildcats hanging at a two-point deficit which would prove to the winning margin for the Gators.
The Gators answered back quickly by scoring a touchdown from the 45 yard line. Coming up short of their 2-point attempt, the Gators took the lead 14-6 into the locker room.
During the third quarter the ‘Cats got another attempt to tie up the game with another touchdown run by Winton. Succeeding at the 5-yard touchdown run, Winton put 6 more points on the board. The Wildcats were still unable to tie the game with a 2-point conversion and trailed 14-12.
The Wildcats struggled against the Gators defense all night. With an interception at the 45-yard line, the Gators charged through the end zone again. The Wildcats’ defense was enough to stop the Gators from scoring the 2-point conversion, however.
The Wildcats got their last taste of the end zone when Jack Hill tore through the Gators defense to score a 35-yard touchdown. The Wildcats came up just short of the Gators, ending the game 20-18.
The middle school team was set to take on Coffee County Middle School Raiders in the annual Coffee Cup contest. Saturday, Sept. 4, at home. Results of that contest were unavailable at press time. Check Wednesday’s edition for the recap.