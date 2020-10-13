Both of the Tullahoma Middle School cross-country teams are headed to the state meet after their Saturday performances at the Chattanooga State Qualifier at Brainerd High School.
In the team standings, the Lady Wildcats took second with 75 points. CSTHEA took first place with 20 points and St. Jude rounded out the top three squads at 80. Girls Preparatory Academy finished fourth at 81 points, while Chattanooga Christian School rounded out the teams in fifth at 105.
Brindley Duncan led the TMS runners and took ninth place overall out of 62 total runners. Duncan finished her 2-mile run with an overall time of 14 minutes and 1.80 seconds.
Lexi Lester took 13th on the day with a time of 14:23.92. Harper McShea followed right behind Lester in 14th at 14:26.68.
Makayla Kelnhofer took 22nd at 14:48.12, while Jada Lyn finished 49th at 17:24.09. Madi Brown placed 51st at 17:30.98, while Isabella Rivera finished 52nd at 17:52.28. Skye Lee rounded out the TMS girl runners in 57th at 19:13.53.
CSTHEA had the top two runners during Saturday’s run. Sophie Wright placed first at 12:32.15, while teammate Aislinn Rainer finished second at 12:56.34. Girls Preparatory Academy’s Nora Armstrong rounded out the top three runners at 13:17.52.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats finished fifth in the team standings with a total of 128 points. McCallie took first with 33 points, while Chattanooga Christian School finished second at 49 points, while CSTHEA placed third at 77 points.
Normal Park Museum Magnet took fourth at 102, while St. Jude rounded out the squads in sixth at 151.
Brycen Campbell led the Tullahoma runners and finished 14th out of 75 total runners on the boys’ side. Campbell finished his 2-mile race with a time of 12:29.06.
Kirk Tipps placed 23rd at 13:03.31, while Gage Allen took 31st at 13:24.95. Brenin Hutchings finished 38th at 13:38.41, while Andrew Caramack placed 47th at 14:13.51. Payton Behrendorff took 52nd at 14:17.75, while Omar Garcia rounded out the TMS runners in 65th at 16:26.25.
Noah Dycus, who ran as an individual, took first place overall during Saturday’s race with a time of 11:28.20. McCallie’s Andrew Smith finished in second at 11:31.67, while Chattanooga Christian School’s Zachary Youngblood placed third at 11:44.17.
The 2020 Tennessee State Middle School Cross-Country Championships are scheduled to take place this Saturday in Knoxville. This year’s will be taking place at the Knoxville Livestock Center. The middle school races are scheduled to get underway at 1:20 p.m. with the girls run taking place first.