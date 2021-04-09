The Tullahoma Middle School softball and baseball teams got to celebrate eighth-grade night accordingly as both squads secured victories Tuesday night.
On the softball field, Alazae Griffin tossed a no-hitter for the Lady Wildcats. Tullahoma’s offense was just impressive and put up 12 runs in the shutout victory. Griffin helped herself out with a home run in the win.
AC Holloway added a no-hitter for the Lady Wildcat junior varsity team. The TMS JV team went on capture a 13-0 win.
On the baseball diamond, Tullahoma notched a 6-4 win over Harris. That allowed the Wildcats to sweep the Golden Eagles after they picked up a 20-0 road win Monday.
The TMS baseball team is currently 9-1 in conference play. The TMS softball team is now 8-0 against conference opponents.