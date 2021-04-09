TMS Softball Team

Before taking on Harris on Tuesday night, the Tullahoma Middle School softball team honored its eighth-grade players. From left is: Olivia Spencer, Madison Goad, Katie McCormick, Kylee Holt, Alexis Tatum, Aleigha Raby and Alazae Griffin.

 LifeWorks Media photo

The Tullahoma Middle School softball and baseball teams got to celebrate eighth-grade night accordingly as both squads secured victories Tuesday night.

On the softball field, Alazae Griffin tossed a no-hitter for the Lady Wildcats. Tullahoma’s offense was just impressive and put up 12 runs in the shutout victory. Griffin helped herself out with a home run in the win.

AC Holloway added a no-hitter for the Lady Wildcat junior varsity team. The TMS JV team went on capture a 13-0 win.

TMS Baseball Team

The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team celebrated eighth-grade night before hosting Harris on Tuesday night. Bottom row, from left is Bryceton Bunch, Trevor Cole, Andrew Fulmer, Baylan Tuten, Hunter Hogan and Chance Anderton. Back row: TMS PA announcer Elijah Kidd, Andrew Zebick, Ryan Denby, Grayson Waller, Skyler Richter, Mason Bratcher and Davis Wenger.

On the baseball diamond, Tullahoma notched a 6-4 win over Harris. That allowed the Wildcats to sweep the Golden Eagles after they picked up a 20-0 road win Monday.

The TMS baseball team is currently 9-1 in conference play. The TMS softball team is now 8-0 against conference opponents.