The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats chomped the North Lady Gators on eighth grade night. The Lady Wildcats put the Lady Gators away in just two sets with a 25-11 win in the first set and a 25-14 win in the second set.
“Our eighth graders showed up and showed out for their eighth grade night,” Assistant Coach Amanda Baker said.
After celebrating their six eighth graders, the Lady Wildcats took the court and dominated.
Throughout the Lady Wildcats worked together and communicated. KK Campbell went on a serving spree and Morgan Mcjunkin had multiple assists for the night.
During the winning set, Madalin Lidstrom, Sarah Hogan and Ari Bryson had two kills each. Natalie Keough had three aces in the final set. Gabbi Gardner had four digs and three assists. Emma Cagianese had one ace to aid the Lady Wildcats to victory.
“Ari Bryson, Sarah Hogan and Adalin Lidstrom took the court and kept the ball in play with a couple kills each.” Baker said. “Gabbi Gardner had some massive digs and plays from the back row. Natalie Keough had some great hits and Emma had an amazing ace.”
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Gators 2-0.
The Lady ‘Cats will host the Flintville Lady Bobcats on Monday, Sept. 12, then they will travel to Harris Middle School to take on the Harris Golden Eaglettes on Thursday.