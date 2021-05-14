On the tennis courts, the Tullahoma Middle School teams completed stellar seasons after bringing home the district championships during the final at THS on May 7.
Along with TMS, other schools in their district included Shelbyville, Moore, Lincoln, and Coffee County.
The Tullahoma tennis girls finished the season ranked third in the district. The team included Lexa Barnes, Hope Thomas, Emory Lawson, Cambree Moyers, Adyson Orr, Mary Pierce Jordan, Katelyn Bratcher, Lainey Kelly, Rileigh Johnson, Anzleigh Gore, Isla Scott, Kiley Earhart, Isla Scott, and Jossalyn Garcia.
On May 8, in Shelbyville at the individual tournament Lexa Barnes advanced to the semifinals and lost. All-district certificates went to Lexa Barnes, Hope Thomas, and Cambree Moyers. The 8th Grade medals go to Emory Lawson, Lexa Barnes, and Lainey Kelly.
TMS boys team defeated Shelbyville on May 7 at Tullahoma High School to take the Middle TN Tennis Club District Championship trophy.
“Shelbyville is a tough team, but our boys showed up and played hard,” said TMS Coach Ashley Abraham.
A couple highlight matches against Shelbyville included Edward Henry, who won in a grueling back-and-forth tiebreaker 6-6 (14-12).
Chase Banks and Eli Martinez were down 1-4, in their doubles match, but came back to win 7-5.
On May 8, in Shelbyville at the individual tournament, Luke Regan and Ryan Tenison lost in the finals and received second place. Eli Marinez and Chase Banks lost in the semifinals, but won three games against the number-one team.
The Boys TMS Tennis team included Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Eli Martinez, Edward Henry, Nolan Stroop, Lane McCreary, Samuel Stephens, Carter Logan, Hayden Good, and Joaquin Tenaglia Canut. All District certificates went to Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Nolan Stroop, Edward Henry, and Eli Martinez. The 8th grade medals went to Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Nolan Stroop, Lane McCreary, and Samuel Stephens.
“I am so proud of our team. Tennis is a growing sport and making a come-back,” Abraham said. “These kids worked hard all season and have improved. It is important for kids to be involved in extracurricular activities and sports. You learn discipline, responsibility, teamwork, accountability, commitment, persistence, and attitude. By the end of the season, our players were a team. There was one match that Chase/Eli were playing doubles and I went up to the fence to coach. Luke and Ryan immediately got up out of their chairs and came to the fence too. That’s being supportive and a team. I’m proud. And they should be proud too.”
Abraham also wished to thank the parents for being supportive and helping throughout the season.
“What has been really rewarding, is seeing these Middle Schoolers go on to play in High School,” she stated. “THS tennis players like Jackson Clemens, Nicolais and Logan Zimecki, Elizabeth Arnett, Aubrey Lawson, and Justin Prebola played on the Middle School team and now are great players for THS."