The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team continued their winning streak, sweeping the Warren County Lady Pioneers this past week.
The Lady Wildcats shut down the Lady Pioneers winning in straight sets, 25-23 and 25-19.
The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball program has gone through some changes this year. Losing their head and assistant coach to the high school program, they have had to adjust to a new coaching style. Coach Drew Cochrane and Coach Jami Stinson became head and assistant coaches this year.
“This was definitely our closest game, but we rallied. I think the girls needed a good competitive game to humble them a little bit, but give them the opportunity to overcome,” Coach Cochrane said of the Warren County match.
Amaya Sharp was a force to be reckoned with. Sharp had hard hits during the first set, landing her with three kills
“Sharp is our biggest threat as the outside hitter,” Cochrane said.
Taylor Brinkley set up the match alongside Maggie Lynch. Brinkley had a total of six assists during the sets on Monday. Lynch had five assists and two kills against the Lady Pioneers.
“Taylor [Brinkley] is an incredible setter. Maggie [Lynch] is doing a great job as well,” Cochrane said after the match.
Madilyn Lidstorm also put some points on the board, having four kills. Lidstorm also had a serving streak during the last set.
“Zoe has been our most consistent server,” Cochrane said.
Zoe Prosser had a serve streak during the first set, giving her seven serves. Prosser also had two kills.
“We are going to keep pushing for an undefeated season,” Coach Cochrane commented.
The Lady Wildcats will take on North Middle School on Aug. 31 on the road.