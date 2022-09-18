Madalin Lidstrom

Madalin Lidstrom

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats are set to wrap up their regular season on Sept. 22. The Lady ‘Cats were victorious over the Flintville Middle School Lady Bobcats on Monday Sept. 12, and the Harris Middle School Eaglettes on Tuesday night during their last full week of games.

Natalie Keough

Natalie Keough

During the clash of ‘Cats, the Lady Wildcats dominated 25-19 and 25-12. KK Campbell showed out with 20 assists, one ace and one kill. Morgan McJunkin had 10 assists for the night. Madalin Lidstrom had five kills on the night and accounted for two aces and two assists. Natalie Keough stunned the Lady Bobcats with four aces and two kills. Gabbi Gardner and Sarah Hogan both had one ace and one dig. Hogan also had one kill and one assist. Ari Bryson had three aces and a kill. Genia Stephens had a dig on the back line for the Lady ‘Cats. The Lady ‘Cats swept the Lady Bobcats on Monday night.

