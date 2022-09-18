The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats are set to wrap up their regular season on Sept. 22. The Lady ‘Cats were victorious over the Flintville Middle School Lady Bobcats on Monday Sept. 12, and the Harris Middle School Eaglettes on Tuesday night during their last full week of games.
During the clash of ‘Cats, the Lady Wildcats dominated 25-19 and 25-12. KK Campbell showed out with 20 assists, one ace and one kill. Morgan McJunkin had 10 assists for the night. Madalin Lidstrom had five kills on the night and accounted for two aces and two assists. Natalie Keough stunned the Lady Bobcats with four aces and two kills. Gabbi Gardner and Sarah Hogan both had one ace and one dig. Hogan also had one kill and one assist. Ari Bryson had three aces and a kill. Genia Stephens had a dig on the back line for the Lady ‘Cats. The Lady ‘Cats swept the Lady Bobcats on Monday night.
With back-to-back game days, the Lady Wildcats brought their winning energy with them to Shelbyville. Tullahoma swept the Eaglettes 25-11 in both sets. McJunkin had 21 assists and Campbell had nine. Gardner had an ace, a kill and a dig Tuesday night. Lidstrom had six assists, three aces and two kills for the night. Keough had three kills and two assists. Bryson had a serve streak and had a total of six aces. Hogan had one ace, one kill and two assists.
The Lady Wildcats will end their regular season on the road against the Warren County Lady Pioneers on Sept. 22. First serve is set for 6 p.m.