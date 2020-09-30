Led by its defense, the Tullahoma Middle School football team capped off the regular season with a 24-0 home win over Harris on Tuesday. More importantly, with the victory, the Wildcats were able to secure a spot into the Central Tennessee Conference Championship Game.
Tullahoma will head to Coffee County to play in that title game, which is scheduled for Saturday in Manchester. The Wildcats previously lost a 34-12 matchup to the Red Raiders in the season opener on Aug. 17. Kickoff for this Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Against Harris on Tuesday, Tullahoma’s defense contained the Golden Eagles to just 68 yards of offense. Harris rushed for 70 yards against the Wildcats, but were held to -2 passing yards.
After forcing Harris to a quick three-and-out on its first offensive series, Tullahoma took advantage with a five-play scoring drive. Justis Haggard ripped off a 42-yard gain and two plays later, Khani Johnson rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats were then successful on their ensuing 2-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. Johnson once again rushed for the score, holding on to the football on the direct snap.
Harris was able to march down to Tullahoma’s 13-yard line on its next possession. However, on fourth down, Andrew Ewing was able to intercept a pass for the Wildcats’ giving his team possession at the 5-yard line.
Four plays later, the Wildcats were able to find the end zone. Haggard broke free for a 78-yard run up the middle of the field with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
Tullahoma was once again successful on the ensuing 2-point conversion to up its lead to 16-0. Johnson received the direct snap and was able to find the corner of the end zone.
Out of halftime, the Wildcats fumbled on their opening possession of the second half. Harris took advantage marching down to the Tullahoma 4-yard line.
On fourth down, the Golden Eagles hit a touchdown play, but it was negated due to an illegal man downfield penalty. Tullahoma made a stand on the ensuing play, as Ryan Denby came away with an interception for the Wildcats.
Tullahoma was able to milk the clock on its next possession with a 13-play scoring drive. Haggard found the end zone for the second time on the night, this time punching the ball in from 8 yards out with 1:50 remaining in the ballgame.
The Wildcats once again converted on the 2-point attempt to increase their lead to 24-0. Tullahoma quarterback Mason Bratcher was able to connect with Logan Prosser on the extra-point opportunity.
Tullahoma ran for 207 rushing yards against Harris. Haggard led that Wildcats’ rushing attack, carrying the ball four times for 130 yards for a pair of touchdowns.
Denby added 38 yards for Tullahoma on 11 carries. Johnson followed with 32 yards and a touchdown on seven rushing attempts. Bratcher finished night by completing two of his five pass attempts for 26 yards.