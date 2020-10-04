A nightmare start never really got any better for Tullahoma and Coffee County went on to dominate in a 63-22 home win in Saturday's Central Tennessee Conference Championship Game.
Cole Pippenger and Caiden Martin had field days against Tullahoma as the Red Raider duo combined for nine touchdowns. Less than two minutes into the title contest, the Red Raiders built a 21-0 lead over the Wildcats. In fact, it took less than 10 seconds for Coffee County to grab the lead.
Martin returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for the game’s first score with 7:52 remaining in the first quarter. Manny Gonzalez followed by making the extra point attempt, giving his team a 7-0 advantage.
Tullahoma fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Red Raiders were there to take over at the Wildcats’ 31-yard line. On the first play of the series, Pippenger broke free for the long touchdown to put Coffee County up 14-0 with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
A defensive play led to Martin scoring the Red Raiders’ third touchdown of the night and put his team up 21-0. Martin sacked Tullahoma quarterback Mason Bratcher, forcing a fumble. Martin also recovered the football and returned it 27 yards for the score with 6:28 remaining in the opening period.
Tullahoma got on the scoreboard on its next possession. Khani Johnson hit Logan Prosser for a 47-yard touchdown with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats elected to go for a 2-point conversion and were successful. Johnson held on to the football and scored to cut Tullahoma’s deficit to 21-8.
Coffee County continued to build on its lead and added two more touchdowns before the first quarter ended to grab a 35-8 advantage. Pippenger ran for both of the Red Raider scores, finding the end zone from 4 yards away before adding a 28-yard touchdown run.
Tullahoma milked the clock on its next possession and cut into its deficit with a 13-play drive. Bratcher capped off that drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bronson Bunch.
Again the Wildcats went for the 2-point conversion and were successful. Johnson held on to the football again and scored to make the score 35-16 with 2:50 left in the first half.
Before the teams reached halftime, Coffee County added two more touchdowns and took a 49-16 advantage into the break. Pippenger broke free for a 43-yard score, and then followed that by intercepting a Tullahoma pass on the defensive end.
With one second left before halftime, Pippenger added a passing touchdown to his stat column. The Red Raider quarterback connected with Martin for a 22-yard touchdown.
Tullahoma had another special teams snafu to start the second half, and fumbled the opening kickoff. Pippenger recovered the ball and the Red Raiders took over at Tullahoma’s 31-yard line.
On the first play of the series, Pippenger scored his sixth touchdown, giving Coffee County a 56-16 lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
Five minutes later, Tullahoma scored to make it a 56-22 contest. Johnson held on to the football and scored from 5 yards out with 2:10 remaining in the third period. This time, the Wildcats’ 2-point attempt was no good as Bratcher’s pass fell incomplete.
Coffee County added its final score of the game just three seconds into the fourth quarter. Pippenger punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out to make it a 63-22 ballgame.
Pippenger finished with seven total touchdowns in the Red Raider victory. He ran for 176 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 11 carries. Pippenger also completed two of his three pass attempts for 48 yards and a touchdown.
As a team, Coffee County collected 248 yards of offense. Tullahoma generated 247 yards of offense, led by passing attack.
Bratcher completed eight of his 20 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown. Prosser had four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Bunch had five receptions for 67 yards and a score.
The Wildcats (5-3) struggled to run the ball against Coffee County and had just 19 rushing yards. Johnson was only one of three Tullahoma players to gain positive yards, rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown. Johnson also passed for a 47-yard score.