Down 22-20 in the closing seconds of Tuesday’s ballgame, Tullahoma Middle School had the ball at the White County 4-yard line. However, the Wildcats couldn’t capitalize and fumbled the ball away, dropping the road contest to the Warriors to move their record to 1-2 on the season.
Tullahoma took an early punch from White County, when, early in the second quarter, the Wildcats found themselves down 22-0. By halftime, Tullahoma had cut into its deficit with a pair of touchdowns and trailed 22-14 at the break.
Mason Bratcher, who threw for three touchdowns, connected with Justis Haggard for the first score of the game. The duo connected on a 7-yard scoring play with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The Wildcats elected to go for two and converted, as Haggard converted on the sweep to cut the score to 22-8.
Just before the halftime break, Bratcher and Haggard once again were able to connect for a touchdown. The scoring play was set up after Bratcher hit Logan Prosser for a 30-yard gain beforehand.
Once again, Tullahoma elected to go for a 2-point conversion. This time, the Wildcats were unsuccessful and trailed 22-14 after two quarters.
Tullahoma fumbled the ball four times Tuesday, three times deep inside White County territory. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to make it a two-point contest.
On fourth-and-6 from the Tullahoma 40-yard line, Bratcher and Prosser connected for a 60-yard touchdown pass. The ensuing 2-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Wildcats trailed 22-20.
Tullahoma came away with a big defensive stand on its next drive. White County elected to try a quick kick on fourth down and was unsuccessful and the Wildcats took over at the Warriors’ 29-yard line.
With three minutes left in the contest, the Wildcats marched downfield and set up first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. Tullahoma’s first play was incomplete, before it fumbled the ball away, sealing the win for White County.
Tullahoma (1-2) will play its first home game of the season on Tuesday, when its scheduled to welcome in Warren County to Wilkins Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.