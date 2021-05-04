After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Tullahoma rallied with back-to-back scores over Harris Saturday in the final 10 minutes of play to escape with a 2-1 victory to secure the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament Title at Johnson Lane.
Gage Allen connected on both scores to help the Wildcats secure the victory. Prior to beating Harris, Tullahoma was coming off a 3-0 win over North to start the day to ensure that they would play for the CTC Championship.
With the conference title in hand, Tullahoma was able to cap off an undefeated season after improving to 12-0. During the course of the season, the Wildcats outscored their opponents 53-3.
During the title game, Tullahoma had opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the first half. However, Harris was able to land a goal midway through the opening period and led 1-0 at halftime.
Ten minutes into the final half, Wildcat goalkeeper Eli Martinez came away with a stellar save to help make it a one-score contest. After Harris played a ball that looked like it was going to get past Martinez, the Tullahoma keeper was able to get a hand on the ball and bat it over the goal and out of play.
The Wildcats responded shortly by marching downfield and netting their first score of the contest. After getting a pass in stride on the right side of the field, Allen was able to capitalize on his opportunity. Once he had possession, Allen fired off a shot that found the bottom left corner of the goal to tie the contest at 1 with nearly 10 minutes left in the contest.
Five minutes later, Tullahoma was in front 2-1 after Allen connected on another score. This time, Allen’s goal came off of a corner kick. After gaining possession in the middle of the box, Allen fired off a shot that found the bottom right corner of the net to give his team the late advantage.
Harris controlled the ball the final few minutes of play, but weren’t able to get off a shot in that time as Tullahoma sealed the victory. The Golden Eagles finished with nine total shots during Saturday’s finale, eight of which were on target. Tullahoma had 10 shots, six of which were on frame.
Earlier in the day, the Wildcats netted two scores in the first half to help seal the victory over North. Sam Bobo and Jayden Sarabia put up the two scores for Tullahoma in the first half.
After gaining possession, Sarabia put up a shot for the Wildcats. However, the ball deflected to Bobo who was in the middle of the box and he found the bottom left corner of the net to put Tullahoma up 1-0.
Not long after that goal, Sarabia broke into the scoring column. Off of a corner kick, Sarabia got ball possession on the far left side of the field and fired a laser into right side of the net to put his team in front 2-0.
Tullahoma added its final score of the day midway through the second half as Bobo added his second goal of the contest. Bobo gained possession in the middle of the box and was able to find the back of the net to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
In the win over North, Tullahoma dominated ball possession and put up 14 shot attempts, 12 of which were on frame. The Gators were limited to five total shots, four of which were on target.