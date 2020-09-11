Tullahoma ran just four offensive plays in the first quarter and yet scored four touchdowns to take a 26-0 lead, on its way to a 44-14 beatdown of Warren County Tuesday.
After taking over at their 42-yard line, it took just one play for the Wildcats to grab the lead for good. On a sweep play, Justis Haggard was able to break tackles, running for a 58-yard touchdown just 17 seconds into Tuesday’s contest.
The Wildcats elected to go for a 2-point conversion, but was unsuccessful as Mason Bratcher’s pass was incomplete, making the score 6-0.
Warren County turned the ball over on downs on its first offensive series, giving Tullahoma possession at the Pioneer 21-yard line. Ryan Denby rushed for a 21-yard touchdown on the next play. The Wildcats’ 2-point attempt was again no good, as Bratcher was sacked, making the score 12-0 with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Tullahoma added to its lead with another one-play drive later in the opening period. This time Bratcher hit Logan Prosser for a 26-yard touchdown with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter.
This time, the Wildcats were successful on their 2-point attempt. Khani Johnson converted on the 3-yard run to give his team a 20-0 advantage.
A special teams play led to Tullahoma’s final score of the first quarter. Warren County punted the ball away and Johnson was able to dodge defenders, scoring from 47 yards out with 28 seconds remaining in the opening stanza. The Wildcats were unsuccessful on the 2-point attempt, as Denby fell just short of the goal line, making the score 26-0.
The Wildcats first drive of the second quarter was a quick two-play series that resulted in points. Chance Anderton capped off the scoring drive with a 21-yard touchdown with 7:54 left before halftime. Denby was stopped for no gain on the 2-point attempt and the Wildcats led 32-0.
Warren County answered with a scoring drive to make the score 32-8. However, Tullahoma added another touchdown before halftime.
This time, Anderton rushed for a 38-yard touchdown with 47 seconds remaining in the first half. Denby once again fell short of the end zone on the 2-point attempt, making the score 38-8 at halftime.
Tullahoma scored its final points of the game with a touchdown drive on the first series of the second half. Hunter Hogan connected with Collin McCallie for an 11-yard touchdown with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter.
The ensuing 2-point conversion was unsuccessful to make the score 44-8. Hogan hit Marvancy Johnson for no gain on the extra-point attempt.
Just before the clock reached zero, Warren County added one final touchdown to make the final 44-14. The Pioneers were held to just 142 yards on the night, 114 of which came through the air.
Tullahoma put up 213 offensive yards on the night, 154 of which came on the ground. Anderton led the Wildcats in rushing yards, collecting 62 on four carries. Haggard had one carry for 58 yards, while Denby added three attempts for 23 yards.
Tullahoma (2-2) is next scheduled to host South Middle School Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.