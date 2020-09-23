Tullahoma’s defense allowed just one play to gain positive yardage, on its way to dominating in a 28-0 road win over North Middle School Tuesday.
After the Wildcats’ offense stalled on fourth down, the defense helped it out. On North’s first offensive play, the Gators fumbled the ball and Tullahoma was there for the recovery.
Two plays later, the Wildcats reached the end zone for the first time on the night. On a sweep play, Justis Haggard broke free for a 40-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats elected to go for 2-points after each score and were able to convert on their first opportunity to make the score 8-0. Quarterback Mason Bratcher was able to hit Logan Prosser for the conversion.
North was forced to punt on its next possession, but a big special teams play gave the Wildcats the ball inside the red zone. After fielding the Gators’ punt, Khani Johnson was able to break free and give Tullahoma possession inside North’s 20-yard line.
Just before the first quarter ended, Tullahoma once again found the end zone. This time, Johnson was able to hold on to the football and score from 5 yards out. The ensuing 2-point conversion was no good as Johnson’s pass to Haggard was short of the goal line.
Tullahoma’s defense forced another turnover on North’s possession. After the Gators lost a yard on the first play of the drive, they coughed up the football on second down and the Wildcats were there to recover the ball at North’s 37-yard line.
With two minutes left before halftime, Tullahoma was able to extend its lead after Johnson was able to hit Bronson Bunch for a 15-yard touchdown. This time, the ensuing 2-point conversion was good as Johnson kept the ball and rushed in for the score to make it a 22-0 ballgame.
Tullahoma’s first possession of the second half started at its 5-yard line. However, two plays into that drive, the Wildcats found pay dirt.
Bratcher and Prosser were able to convert for a 93-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to make the score 28-0. The ensuing 2-point conversion was no good as Bratcher’s pass to Bunch was incomplete.
The Wildcats’ defense did not surrender a first down to North in the victory. Additionally, the Gators never crossed the 50-yard line as Tullahoma improved its record to 4-2.
Following the win over North, the Wildcats will conclude the regular season at home against Harris Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.