Tullahoma Middle School bested Warren County in a high scoring 15-9 affair, taking the second of a home and away set with the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady ‘Cats had fallen to Warren County at home 7-5 the day before but arrived in McMinnville with their bats on fire as they racked up 14 hits on the evening, outslugging their hosts who had nine hits during the tilt.
Tullahoma started the scoring off in the top of the first, taking a 3-0 lead which it held until the bottom of the second when Warren County brought in a pair of runs to trim the Lady ‘Cat advantage to 3-2. However, Tullahoma went on a rally in the third, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 lead. Helping spark the run was Addys Norman who went three-of-four from the dish and accounted for five runs and two RBI.
Sharp was also sharp in the Tullahoma scoring run as she was a perfect three-for-three at the plate, driving in two RBI on the evening.
Warren County counterpunched in the bottom of the third with a single run but Tullahoma offset the Lady Pioneer offense with two more runs of their own in the top of the fourth. Kaitlynn Gattis was instrumental in the Tullahoma offense as she went two-for-five with the bat and accounted for three RBI as she slapped a double and triple into the grass.
However, the Lady Pioneers mounted another mini-rally in the bottom of the fourth, registering three runs, cutting their deficit to 9-5 going into the fifth where Tullahoma would have another big inning, scoring four.
Ellie Simpson helped spark the second major scoring run of the night for the ‘Lady Cats in the fifth. She went two-for-four on the night, accounting for two RBI. Kaitlun Gearlds also had a pair of RBI during her one-for-three showing at the plate.
The four-run fifth proved too big of a mountain for the hosts to overcome as they mustered just three more runs down the stretch before Tullahoma put up two more window dressing runs on the final score in the seventh.
Amaya Sharp got the start for the ‘Lady Cats. She hurled 61 pitches from the circle, fanning two Lady Pioneers while giving up six hits. Jules Ites got closing duties, hurling 57 pitches in three innings of work. She fanned one batter and gave up three hits.