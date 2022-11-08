The Tullahoma Middle School wrestling team has dominated on the mats to start their season. As a team, the Wildcats are undefeated this season.
The Wildcats started their season off with a 49-36 victory over the Coffee County Red Raiders. The ‘Cats hit the road and took on Warren County and Upperman and defeated both teams. Tullahoma defeated Upperman 60-24 and topped Warren County 48-27.
The team also competed in the Central Tennessee Wrestling Conference Spring Station Invitational. Corbin Avans was the 152 pound champion. Elijah Baugh placed fourth in the 88 pound weight class. Hunter Neal placed fourth in the junior varsity 88 pound bracket.
After the first two weeks of wrestling, the team now has five wrestlers ranked in the Central Tennessee Wrestling Conference. The Central Tennessee Wrestling Conference released their first conference rankings of the year. Tullahoma’s Corbin Avans (150) and Knox Grimes (215) are both ranked first in their respected weight class. Jordan Orr (265) and Aston Dorsett (140) are both ranked second in the conference. Evan Miller (185) is ranked fourth.
During a five way duals meet hosted by Tullahoma on Thursday night, the Wildcats went undefeated and dominated.
The Wildcats started the night off with a 78-6 win over Cascade. The ‘Cats recorded seven pins during the duals match and Cascade forfeited six weight classes for Tullahoma to take the win.
The Wildcats then went on to defeat the Whitwell Tigers 66-15. The ‘Cats then shut out St. Andrews-Sewanee 84-0.
Tullahoma finished off the night hosting their cross-country rivals the Coffee County Red Raiders. The Wildcats dominated the first four matches with three pins and a 13-10 decision victory in the 108 weight class.
Memphis Oswald started the night off with a pin in the second period. Aiden Furlow the 13-10 decision victory to put the ‘Cats on top 9-0. Zach Murphy pinned his opponent in the beginning of the second period.
Coffee County got their first six points with a pin in the first period in the 130 weight class match. The Wildcats bounced back with a pin in the 140 match by Aston Dorset. Greyson Key won a 14-7 decision to take a 30-6 team lead. Tullahoma’s Corbin Avans pinned Coffee County’s 165 in the third period for six more points.
The Red Raiders pinned Tullahoma’s 185 for another six points to put 12 points on the Coffee County scoreboard.
Tullahoma’s and Coffee County’s 215s were tied at zero going into the final period. Knox Grimes pinned his opponent with a minute left on the clock to take the win. The Wildcats led 48-12 after a forfeit by Coffee County in the 265 weight class.
Coffee County got their final six points from a forfeit in the 72 pound weight class.
Tullahoma closed out the match with three pins in the 78, 86 and 94 weight classes. C.J. Weaver pinned his opponent in the second period after gaining control of the match with a reversal. Landon Price pinned his opponent after a quick takedown in the first period. Elijah Baugh closed the night off with a pin in the first period. The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 66-18.
The Wildcats will travel to Warren County to take on Warren County Middle School and Oakland Middle School. Wrestling is set to start at 6 p.m. The Wildcats will return to Welsh Wrestling Center on Nov. 17 to host the District Championship. Weigh-ins are at 5 p.m. Wrestling will begin at 6 p.m.