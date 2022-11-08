TMS Wrestling Team

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Middle School wrestling team has dominated on the mats to start their season. As a team, the Wildcats are undefeated this season.

The Wildcats started their season off with a 49-36 victory over the Coffee County Red Raiders. The ‘Cats hit the road and took on Warren County and Upperman and defeated both teams. Tullahoma defeated Upperman 60-24 and topped Warren County 48-27.

CJ Weaver

Corbin Avans

