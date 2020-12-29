The 2020 sports year has come to a close for campuses in the Tullahoma City School system. In reflecting on a year that was anything but normal, The Tullahoma News has compiled a top 10 list of sports moments that occurred throughout the calendar year.
10. COVID-19 impact
COVID-19 dominated the news headlines and unfortunately, played a large factor locally, including at the sports level. Most recently, it reared its head when officials at Tullahoma High School decided to suspend athletics at least until the new year.
Winter sports weren’t the only ones affected by the pandemic. In fact, spring sports were shut down entirely across the nation. Some spring sports at Tullahoma didn’t even take off, while some teams got the first week of their seasons started before being forced to conclude.
Both the Tullahoma High School baseball team and softball squad got games in before school officials decided to postpone those sports. The Wildcats played four games, going 1-3 in those contests, while the softball team opened its year with a pair of wins.
Fall sports were allowed to continue, including in football, however, COVID still played an impact on the field. Tullahoma saw its Sept. 19 homecoming game against Spring Hill cancelled due to the Raiders being shut down. The Wildcats received the forfeit win.
Homecoming did occur at Tullahoma and it was moved to Oct. 2. The Wildcats played Brainerd, an opponent that was not originally on the schedule. The Panthers accepted Tullahoma’s invitation to play after Nolensville was forced to postpone on the Wildcats due to COVID-19.
9. West boys win CTC Title
Back in February, the West Middle School boys’ basketball team concluded its season back as Central Tennessee Conference Champions.
It was the second time in three seasons that the Bobcats captured the title. West previously captured the CTC Title in 2018.
This year’s victory came in a narrow 30-28 victory at Warren County. The contest was decided by a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
With 8.2 seconds remaining on the clock and the score tied at 28, West guard DeAndre Jenkins was fouled going up for a shot. Jenkins went on to make both free-throw attempts to put the Bobcats in front.
On the opposite end of the floor, Warren County turned the ball over on its next possession and West was able to celebrate the victory.
So far this year, the Bobcats are in prime position to repeat as champions and are currently undefeated on the season. West is scheduled to resume its season on Jan. 4 with a contest at Middle Tennessee Christian.
The CTC Tournament is scheduled to take place at Harris beginning Jan. 11 and concluding Jan. 15.
8. Lady Wildcats capture district title
On the lanes, the Tullahoma girls bowling team had limited matches this season. Despite that, the Lady Wildcats came up big when it mattered, and captured the District 8 Title back in November.
In order to claim the district tournament title, Tullahoma had to score back-to-back wins over Lawrence County. The Lady Wildcats did exactly that and pummeled Lawrence County 23-4, before notching a 22-5 victory.
Tullahoma took control early in the first match, getting off to a 7-1 lead after one set to capture the victory. The Lady Wildcats again controlled the second match, jumping out to a 6-2 advantage and continued to pad their lead the remainder of the contest.
Following the district tournament win, Tullahoma was scheduled to travel for the Region Tournament. As of press time, the Lady Wildcats opponent had yet to be determined.
The Wildcats unfortunately saw their season end with a loss to Franklin County in the first round of the district tournament. The Rebels defeated Tullahoma 15-12 as the match came down to total pins, which Franklin County led, 3,175-3,065.
7. Wildcats win district tournament
For the first time since 2012, the Wildcats basketball team won the District 8-AAA Tournament after they defeated Columbia 60-53 in Fayetteville back in February.
Tullahoma entered the district tournament as the second seed after notching a 55-40 victory at Coffee County to close out the regular season. The Wildcats opened its tournament run with a 51-45 win over host school Lincoln County, before defeating Columbia in the title game.
In that championship game, Tullahoma led the majority of the contest, including holding a 27-19 halftime lead and a 47-41 advantage at the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats were then able to seal the victory with 18 points in the final quarter.
Tullahoma had three players be named to the All-District Tournament Team. Ben Fulton, Krys Uselton and Austin Secrest were all named to the tournament team. Fulton was named the tournament’s MVP. Both Secrest and Fulton were also All-Region 4-AAA selections as well.
With the district tournament victory, Tullahoma hosted a first-round Region 4-AAA Tournament game against Riverdale. In that contest, the Wildcats soundly defeated the Warriors 56-49 to advance to the region semifinal.
That’s where Tullahoma saw its 2019-20 campaign end as Siegel defeated the Wildcats 87-67. Tullahoma finished its year with a 16-16 record.
So far this season, the Wildcats are off to a 4-3 start and are expected to resume play in January.
6. Wildcats put together 12-1 season
On the football field, it was a historic season for Tullahoma after finishing the season with a 12-1 record. The Wildcats saw their season end with a 15-14 home loss to Nolensville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA playoffs.
Prior to that loss, Tullahoma became the first team in program history to win its first 12 games. This year’s Wildcat squad finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1999.
Before Tullahoma and Nolensville clashed in the playoffs, the Wildcats got the better of the Knights in the first matchup. The Wildcats soundly defeated Nolensville 29-14 in October to go on to win their first-ever Region 4-4A Title.
Following the conclusion of the season, Tullahoma had 19 players named all-region selections. Jakobe Thomas finished as a semifinalist for the Class 4A Mr. Football Award.
5. THS bowlers qualify for state
For the first time in program history, the Tullahoma High School boys bowling team hosted the sectional round of the playoffs, after they captured the Region Tournament Title back in January.
A mere 46 pins allowed the Wildcats to host the sectional after they were tied at 12 with Blackman when matches concluded. That meant the final result came down to total pins, where Tullahoma edged the Blaze, 3,468-3,422, in order to capture the 15-12 victory.
The Wildcats followed that by making it to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. Tullahoma knocked off Walker Valley 21-6 in the sectional round of the playoffs to clinch its state tournament berth.
Tullahoma fell in the opening round of the state tournament after losing to Lebanon 17-10.
4. Lady Wildcats earn third-straight state tourney appearance
For the third-straight season, the Tullahoma High School girls’ golf team earned a state berth into the TSSAA State Tournament after taking home the Region 4 Title in Murfreesboro back in September.
The Lady Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 162 to lead the field of six teams. Tullahoma edged out second-place Lawrence County by two strokes.
Before capturing the region title, Tullahoma additionally took first in the District 8 Tournament in Shelbyville. The Lady Wildcats combined to total 155 during that tournament, seven strokes ahead of second place Lawrence County.
During the state golf tournament in October, Tullahoma placed sixth combining for an overall score of 323. Mallory TeVrucht led the Lady Wildcats during the two-day tournament, finishing 20th in the individual scores with a 159.
TeVrucht was selected as the District 8 Girls Player of the Year. Grae Hicks was also named to the All-District Team, while head coach Barry Bishop was selected as the District 8 Coach of the Year.
3. Local archers bring home hardware
Competing for Taylor’s Achery, two Tullahoma High School underclassmen put together stellar outings earlier this year, including bringing home a national title.
Freshman Ashley Scott secured her second national championship at the S3DA Indoor National Tournament in September. Sophomore Natalie Best added a first-place effort at the S3DA Indoor State Tournament back in February.
Scott’s national title run started after she took first at the state tournament. During that competition, Scott posted a perfect score of 150 and she was named the Tennessee Shooter of the Year in her age division.
At the national tournament, Scott posted a total score of 124. This year’s tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Louisville in March, however, due to COVID-19, the national event was moved to a virtual tournament.
During her state title effort, Best shot a perfect score of 150 and added 13xs. That performance led Best to be named the Tennessee Shooter of the Year.
2. Lady Wildcats make it to sectionals
The football team wasn’t the only Tullahoma High School squad that enjoyed a historic season. In March, the Lady Wildcat basketball team had its deepest playoff run in modern history, making it to the sectional round of the playoffs.
Unfortunately, for Tullahoma it lost that matchup falling at Bradley Central 72-64. The Lady Wildcats battled, and cut the score to 60-58 with just over three minutes left in the contest and 68-64 with 30 seconds remaining on the clock.
Bradley Central went on to score the final four points of the matchup to advance to the state tournament. Tullahoma concluded its 2019-20 campaign with a 25-10 overall record.
Prior to advancing to the sectional round of the playoffs, the Lady Wildcats first took runner-up in the District 8-AAA Tournament. Tullahoma followed that with another second-place effort, this time in the Region 4-AAA Tournament in early March.
Tullahoma saw two players named to the All-Region Tournament Team. Kailyn Farrell and Julia Duncan were the two Lady Wildcats who made it on to the squad.
1. Lady Wildcat wrestlers medal at state
Tullahoma girls wrestling sent three competitors to the TSSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in February and all three left Franklin as state medalists.
Katy Champion led the Lady Wildcat wrestlers and took second place in the 150-pound weight class. Divine Desilets added a third-place effort in the 119-pound weight class, while Destiny Shelton placed fifth in the 103-pound weight division.
Champion is now a three-time state medalist and is currently a senior at THS. She previously placed third in the state as a sophomore in 2019 and fourth her freshman year.
Desilets, who is also currently a senior at THS, is now a two-time state medalist after this year’s performance. As a sophomore, she took fifth in the state.
Shelton is also a two-time state medalist following her performance in Franklin during her senior season. She previously placed fifth as a junior at the state tournament. Shelton is currently continuing her wrestling career in college after committing to Indiana Tech in the spring.
Those three wrestlers weren’t the only ones to receive accolades this year. Their head coach, Jenna Morris, was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Head Coach of the Year for Tennessee. That award came after she previously was the recipient of the A.F. Bridges Award for Female Coach of the Year in Tennessee back in 2019.