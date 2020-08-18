The classifications for baseball, basketball and soccer will look a little different in 2021, as the TSSAA voted Monday to adopt a fourth class for those respective sports.
The move came during the TSSAA Board of Control’s Monday meeting at Siegel High School. Before schools are divided into their new classification, the TSSAA is awaiting the 20th day enrollments from those institutes.
Once those enrollment numbers are confirmed, the TSSAA can begin working on dividing those sports into four classes. Those four divisions will be divided evenly and will the new classification system will go into effect for the next two years.
During the same Monday meeting, the TSSAA additionally voted on classification system for other sports. For football, the TSSAA will continue its six classes system in Division I and three in Division II.
Both volleyball and soccer will remain in three classes, divided by participating schools only. Track and field will also have three classes, divided by participating schools. Cross-country will have two classes, split as A/AA and AAA, which will be based on a school’s track and field program.
Golf, tennis and wrestling will have two classes, which will be split evenly by participating schools. Bowling will remain having one class.
For more information about the new classification system, visit tssaa.org.