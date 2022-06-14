The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Board of Control met in Murfreesboro this week, addressing more than 40 agenda items, some which will have a direct impact on school athletics in Tullahoma and surrounding areas.
The moves by the TSSAA ranged from granting membership to Winchester Christian Academy to modifying the football mercy rule.
Winchester Christian now in TSSAA
Three schools applied for and were approved for membership in the association. Winchester Christian Academy in Franklin County, Apostolic Christian Academy in Blount County, and Mt. Pisgah Early College High School in Shelby County were all approved for TSSAA Membership for 2022-23.
Have mercy
The Board voted to change the football mercy rule to decrease the margin necessary to bring about a running clock from 35 points to 30 points. No other part of the rule was changed. The mercy rule in football only applies in the second half and if one team’s deficit falls under 30 points at any time, the game goes back to standard timing. Tullahoma evoked use of the mercy rule in three of its games this past year, all on the winning side of the scoreboard.
Canceled means no contest
The Board also voted to return to the traditional, pre-pandemic handling of canceled football contests. Canceled games will be considered no-contests, meaning that teams will no longer receive a win if their opponent cancels, and any contract between the schools will be enforceable.
Middle School volleyball championship
A state championship event for TMSAA, the middle school arm of the TSSAA, in the sport of volleyball beginning with the 2023-24 school year was approved by the Board. The championship would take place in the fall. There are currently TMSAA state championships held in girls’ and boys’ basketball, softball, baseball, track and field and cross country.
Baseball teams have higher fence to clear
The Board approved a change to the postseason baseball format proposed by Bartlett High School and the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association, which will go into effect beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Region tournament participants must now win two games to advance to the sectional tournament. A game will be played between the semifinal round losers, the winner of which will face the loser of the region final game to determine the second team that will advance out of the region tournament. The sectional round will now become a best two-out-of-three series between the region champion of one region playing the region runner-up from the opposing region. The region champion would first host a doubleheader on Thursday to open the series, then if a game three is needed, the deciding game would be held the next day at the same site.
The regional tournament would be hosted by the #1 team from one of the districts based on odd and even school years. The tournament would be a two-day, four team, and double-elimination tournament. The first round would be played with the same matchups that would have transpired in the old format. The D1 team from “District A” would play the #2 team from “District B. The #1 team from “District B” would play the #2 team from “District A.” The two winning teams advance to Saturday to play each other at noon. The winner of that game would be declared the Region Champions and would advance to the Sectionals. The two losers would then play at 3 p.m. with the loser being eliminated. The winner would advance to the final game of the loser’s bracket at 6 p.m. The winner of that game would advance to the Sectional game as the #2 seed.
The sectional round would now become a two out of three-game series between the region champion of one region playing the region runner-up from the opposing region. The first day of this series would take place on Thursday and would be a doubleheader, hosted by the region champions. If a game three is needed, the game would be held on Friday at the same site.
Board looks at bad sports
The Board of Control heard a report by the staff in regard to the number of coaches ejected, disciplinary action and unsportsmanlike incidents investigated during the 2021-22 school year. In addition, the Board voted to resume the A. F. Bridges Awards Program this upcoming school year, allocating $27,000 in award money for the 27 winning schools.
Childress bids farewell
On Wednesday, Board president Mike Reed of Morristown West High School presented outgoing Executive Director Bernard Childress with a plaque in recognition of his 27 years of service to the association. The meetings this week are among Mr. Childress’ final official contributions as director, whose retirement begins at the end of the month. Mr. Childress used the opportunity to thank the Board for its faithful work during his tenure. The Board interviewed finalists for the position created by the promotion of Mark Reeves to Executive Director and voted to hire Joe Blair of Brentwood High School to assume many of the duties former handled by Reeves.
Officials get bump
Under a new pay scale approved by the TSSAA, if an official travels 30 to 60 miles one-way, they will receive an additional $10. If an official travels more than 60 miles one-way, they will receive an additional $20. If they travel less than 30 miles, no additional fee.
It was recommended for supervisors/assigning officers keep officials as close to home as possible. Postseason mileage for football increased to $0.25 per mile. All other sports go from $0.15 to $0.30 per mile. Softball/baseball Varsity/JV stays the same as long as the school follows the guidelines of 30 minutes between games. JV is limited to five innings or can only last one hour and 15 minutes whichever comes first – game fees stay the same. A varsity/varsity doubleheader will be two single game fees. Supervisors mileage will go from $0.30 to $0.40 per mile.