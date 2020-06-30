High school football and girls soccer teams across the state will see their seasons delayed, that according to the TSSAA on Tuesday.
The move comes after Governor Bill Lee extended Tennessee's COVID-19 State of Emergency until Aug. 29. That measure included limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities. Volleyball, cross-country and golf seasons are still expected to start as originally scheduled.
"We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports," TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said in a release. "While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball."
The TSSAA is currently in the process of developing regular season and postseason options, which will be considered by the Board of the Control in the near future. Prior to Tuesday's announcement the TSSAA had scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the concerns about classification during the pandemic. That meeting can be heard live here.