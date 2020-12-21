Late Monday evening the TSSAA released new guidelines for spectators, including a reduction of those allowed in the stands, following Sunday's executive order delivered by Governor Bill Lee.
During his speech on Sunday night, Lee stated that athletics will still be able to take place. However, due to the increase in COVID-19 infections across the state, additional restrictions may need to occur.
In accordance with the new order, the TSSAA stated that bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while the order is in place. Executive Order 70 is scheduled to remain in effect until Jan. 19.
Additionally, the TSSAA is restricting the amount of spectators in the stands. Those who will be allowed in the stands include student-athletes on the respective team and their players' parents or guardians and immediate household members. First responders, coaching and team personnel, school, game and faculty administrators will also be allowed in the arena.
Lastly, athletic officials, media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity will be allowed.
Social distancing between persons from different households will also be required. While the new executive order does not mandate the use of masks, Lee did encourage masks to be worn. The TSSAA has mandated that fans wear masks to be allowed entry to athletic events.