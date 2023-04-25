TSSAA.jpg

The TSSAA legislative council spelled out punishments in their meeting this week for violating the name, image and likeness policy as well as well as decreeing that teams who play an ineligible players in the playoffs will be made to forfeit the game and be bounced from postseason.

The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Monday, April 17 and voted on six proposed changes to the TSSAA Bylaws. Four of the six proposals were approved. The TSSAAA oversees athletics in the state of Tennessee for high school sports while the TMSSA oversees middle school sports.

Recommended for you