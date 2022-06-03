Tullahoma graduate Cayden Tucker will step up to the plate at Spalding University in the fall.
Tucker has had a passion for baseball since he played t-ball. Tucker played baseball through middle school and worked on his craft through high school on the school team and his travel ball. Tucker got his offer through his travel team, Viper Baseball Academy.
Tucker is ready to face new competition with the Spalding Eagles.
“I am ready for the college baseball experience and to make new friends. I am very excited and cannot wait to face some new competition,” Tucker said.
Tucker said he felt right at home when he visited Spalding.
“Spalding was an excellent fit for me. Everyone was friendly to me, especially the coaches. It was just an overall amazing environment.”
As an Eagle, Tucker plans to study pre-med and become a dermatologist in the future.
Tucker gave thanks to his friends and former teammates for supporting him at his signing. He also gives credit to his family for his success.
“I want to thank my family for always believing in me and pushing me to be the best man on and off the field. My mother and father have always supported me on my road to success. They motivated me and helped me become a better ball player.