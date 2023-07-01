The Tullahoma Little League 11u All Stars finished as the runners-up in the District 8 All Star Tournament.
Tullahoma had the first round bye in the tournament and played their first game Saturday against Columbia’s team. Columbia played Friday night and defeated Winchester 17-1. The Columbia-Tullahoma game was competitive but Columbia came out on top 5-1. Tullahoma had four hits, each from a different player. Tullahoma committed five errors, which led to four of Columbia’s runs.
Since they lost the game, Tullahoma had to play Winchester immediately after the Columbia game. They won the game 6-3. Tullahoma racked up 10 hits in the game with nine different players recording a hit. Brock Christian was the lone player with two hits. Avery Hodges pitched 5.2 innings of the game. He struck out 11 Winchester batters. The win advanced Tullahoma into the District Championship game against Columbia, who they would have had to beat twice in order to win the Championship given it was a double elimination tournament.
The Championship game was Sunday, and Tullahoma lost 16-4. They played cleaner defense this time around against Columbia, only committing one error instead of five. Tullahoma tallied all of their runs and hits against Columbia’s starter, but when Columbia switched pitchers in the second inning the offense stalled and they went 10 at-bats without a baserunner to end the game.
The 11u All Stars had a tough time commanding the strike zone as they walked 14 batters in the five innings of play. This was amplified in the 3rd and 5th innings, when they allowed a combined 11 runs off of five hits, eight walks, and two hit batters.