The Tullahoma Little League 11u All Stars finished as the runners-up in the District 8 All Star Tournament.

Tullahoma had the first round bye in the tournament and played their first game Saturday against Columbia’s team. Columbia played Friday night and defeated Winchester 17-1. The Columbia-Tullahoma game was competitive but Columbia came out on top 5-1. Tullahoma had four hits, each from a different player. Tullahoma committed five errors, which led to four of Columbia’s runs.

