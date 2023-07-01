The Tullahoma Little League 12u All Stars finished as the runners-up in the District 8 All Star Tournament.
Tullahoma had an unexpected start to the tournament Friday night with a 2-0 loss to Winchester. Avery Gordon threw the entire game and only allowed one earned run while striking out six batters. The offense just could not find anything at the plate, only recording one hit as a team. Tullahoma then started their run through the loser’s bracket.
Saturday began with Estill Springs. There the Tullahoma squad mercy ruled their hosts in four innings with a 12-2 win. They tallied nine hits and walked five times in the game. Javian Sheffield and Elijah Baugh both had two of the hits. Sheffield also pitched the last two innings of the game without allowing a baserunner. He struck out three batters.
After a short break, they had a rematch with Winchester and got their revenge for their opening round loss to the tune of an 8-3 victory. Tullahoma scored three in the 1st inning and never lost the lead. They added another run in the 4th after Winchester plated their first run of the game, then got some insurance in the 5th with a four-run inning. Tullahoma had eight hits from eight different players. Kyle Tipps and Price Harden both hit a home run in the game. Tipps’ homer was a three run shot and Harden hit a solo bomb. Davion Dycus pitched a good game, only allowing three hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out four batters. Harden came in to record the last out after Dycus hit the pitch count limit. Harden struck the batter out.
Sunday they punched their ticket to the Championship game with a dominant 14-0 victory over Spring Hill. Tullahoma came out early plating 11 runs in the first. Nine different Tullahoma batters recorded a hit, Harden and Dycus both had two-hit games. Tipps threw all of the four innings. He struck out six and only allowed one hit.
The Championship game on Monday was a pitchers’ duel. Elijah Austell threw 6.1 of no-hit baseball for Tullahoma. He struck out 13 batters. A run scored while Austell was on the mound. The runner got on base via a dropped third strike and scored on a wild pitch. The Columbia pitchers combined to strike out 15 Tullahoma batters and only gave up one hit. The game went into an extra inning in the 7th where Columbia got their first hit of the ballgame. The hit was a two-run triple and the batter was able to score after a throwing error trying to get him at third base. Tullahoma got a runner on in the bottom of the 7th, but could not capitalize as they struck out for the last two outs of the game.