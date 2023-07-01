The Tullahoma Little League 12u All Stars finished as the runners-up in the District 8 All Star Tournament.

Tullahoma had an unexpected start to the tournament Friday night with a 2-0 loss to Winchester. Avery Gordon threw the entire game and only allowed one earned run while striking out six batters. The offense just could not find anything at the plate, only recording one hit as a team. Tullahoma then started their run through the loser’s bracket.

Recommended for you