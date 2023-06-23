The Tullahoma Little League 8u Coach Pitch All Stars won the 2023 District 8 All Star Tournament, going undefeated in the tournament.

Tullahoma had the first round bye in the tournament and played their first game Saturday Morning against Columbia’s Red team. They came back in the bottom of the 6th to win the game in walk-off fashion 6-5. Then, on Sunday, they played Estill Springs and won that game 14-2, punching their ticket in the Championship game. They had to play Columbia’s Red team for a second time on the weekend. They won this game a little easier, beating Columbia by a score of 10-3.

