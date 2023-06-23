The Tullahoma Little League 8u Coach Pitch All Stars won the 2023 District 8 All Star Tournament, going undefeated in the tournament.
Tullahoma had the first round bye in the tournament and played their first game Saturday Morning against Columbia’s Red team. They came back in the bottom of the 6th to win the game in walk-off fashion 6-5. Then, on Sunday, they played Estill Springs and won that game 14-2, punching their ticket in the Championship game. They had to play Columbia’s Red team for a second time on the weekend. They won this game a little easier, beating Columbia by a score of 10-3.
The 10u District tournament was also played last weekend. Tullahoma had two teams competing, a Cardinal team and a black team. The Cardinal team won their first game over Estill Springs 15-0. They lost their second game to Columbia’s Red team 7-5. The game ended on a called third strike on a pitch at the batters eyes. They came back and won their next game immediately after the loss against Spring Hill. Sunday they battled through the loser’s bracket to make their way to the Championship game. They beat Columbia Blue and Winchester on their way to a rematch with Columbia Red in Championship game. The Championship game ended early after a lightning and rain delay. Tullahoma fought their way back to the championship but came up short and finished as the 10u District 8 runners-up.
The Tullahoma Black team lost their first game over the weekend to Columbia Red. They won their next game to continue playing, against Estill Springs 13-11. They were eliminated from the tournament Saturday by Columbia Blue by a score of 9-7.
Tullahoma will host the 12u and 11u District Tournament this weekend. The games will be held at Waggoner Park. For the schedules follow Tullahoma Little League on Facebook.