The Tullahoma Little League 8u All Stars’ season finished in Newport during the State Tournament.

The 8u team that went to the State Tournament as District 8 champs was made up by: Kyle Obersteadt, Easton Woods, Ty Moore, Slayte Davenport, Douglas McGregor, Bronsen Tuten, Casen Nestor, Rhett Mabe, Matthew Smith, Linken Gordon, Cainan Morris, and William Robinson.

