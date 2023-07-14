The Tullahoma Little League 8u All Stars’ season finished in Newport during the State Tournament.
The 8u team that went to the State Tournament as District 8 champs was made up by: Kyle Obersteadt, Easton Woods, Ty Moore, Slayte Davenport, Douglas McGregor, Bronsen Tuten, Casen Nestor, Rhett Mabe, Matthew Smith, Linken Gordon, Cainan Morris, and William Robinson.
Tullahoma had a rough start to the tournament, with a 9-0 loss to Lexington National 8u the first night. They were able to get five hits during the game, each from a different player. After two hits to start the bottom of the first inning, a double play ended Tullahoma’s rally as Lexington was able to get Morris out advancing to home.
Their second game of the tournament went much better as they beat Smoky Mountain Little League All-Stars 11-0 in four innings. Tullahoma racked up 16 hits as a team. Morris, Moore, Smith, Gordon, and McGregor all had multiple hits. Morris and Smith led the way with three hits each.
They got the scoring started early, plating four runs in the first inning. The game started with three consecutive hits by Tullahoma. Morris doubled to start the game and Moore singled to bring him in to score. Smith, Gordon, Tuten, Obersteadt, and Mabe were the other batters to record a hit in the inning. They added another run in the second inning on two hits, one from McGregor and the other from Morris. The third inning had Tullahoma scoring yet another run, on three hits. Tuten was responsible for the RBI in the inning. In the fourth, they added five runs to put the run rule in effect. McGregor started the inning with a single, Woods singled after him, then with two outs Tullahoma brought in all five runs on the inning. Morris doubled to score Woods. Moore singled and that shot scored Robinson. Smith singled to bring in both Morris and Moore, then the inning ended when Smith scored.
In the third game of the tournament, Tullahoma lost 12-0 to Clarksville National 8u Blue Bombers. Tullahoma was just three wins away from playing in the championship. They had a tough game, only getting four hits in the four innings played. Each hit was recorded by different players. They were just unlucky, they were able to put the ball in play but it always found a glove. They had two lineouts, three ground outs, and three fielder’s choice outs.