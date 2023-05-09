Tullahoma hosted Marshall County for their first game in the District tournament and won 5-0.
The Wildcats were able to play a lot of different players and let other get some rest, since a few of them were still sore from the Coffee Cup which Tullahoma won over their cross-county rivals from Coffee County High School this past week.
They opened up their tournament game against Marshall by scoring in the first half and jumping out to a 3-0 lead. They added two more for insurance in the second half. Luis Sarabia led the way in scoring with two goals. Tucker Anderson, Juan Astello, and Grant Chadwick all had a goal. Anderson, Gabe Barnes, and Bryan Sarabia all had an assist on the night. Tullahoma’s defense and goalkeeper Gunner Green worked together to shut out the Tigers.
Tullahoma soccer team had four players awarded on the all- District 1st team, two players on the 2nd team, the Offensive/Attacking Player of the Year in the District, and the District MVP.
Chase Mattasits was the District MVP. Luis Sarabia was honored as the Offense/Attacking Player of the Year. Anderson, Caleb Ballard, Barnes, and Chadwick were on the District 1st team. Astello and Charlie Dodson were on the District 2nd team.
The Wildcats played their District Semi-final game Tuesday against Giles County. The results were not available at the time of print.