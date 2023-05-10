Tullahoma travelled to Shelbyville last week for the individual tennis District tournament. Wildcat Tennis players that advanced to the semi-finals were Daniel Martinez (JV), Isabella Carben (JV), and Ryan Tenison/Luke Reagan (Varsity doubles).
Martinez lost 8-1 in the JV semis. Carben lost 8-1 in the JV semis. In varsity, Reagan/Tenison won 7-5, 6-4 against Coffee County, advancing to the District finals. Reagan/Tenison played Lincoln County in the finals and lost 5-7, 3-6 placing second in the District tournament. Ryan Tenison and Luke Reagan will advance now to the Regional Tournament on May 15 in Lincoln Co.
THS tennis coach, Ashley Abraham stated, “I am proud of our team this season for working hard. We have really come together as a team and each player has improved. We look forward to playing Lincoln Co on Monday and will give it our all to bring home the boys’ team championship title. Congratulations to Ryan and Luke on advancing to Regionals. They are strong players and young sophomores with 2 more years of improving and advancing even more. Please join us in congratulating them and wishing them luck! Go Wildcats!”
The Wildcats boys’ team travelled to Lincoln County for the team District championship and lost 4-0. They stopped the match at that point not getting every game of the match in. Tenison, Reagan, Eli Martinez, Logan Zimecki, and Chase Banks lost their singles matches. Coach Abraham is confident in the boys’ team in the District for next year because they have so many returning players and Lincoln County has a lot of seniors.