Tullahoma travelled to Shelbyville last week for the individual tennis District tournament. Wildcat Tennis players that advanced to the semi-finals were Daniel Martinez (JV), Isabella Carben (JV), and Ryan Tenison/Luke Reagan (Varsity doubles).

Martinez lost 8-1 in the JV semis. Carben lost 8-1 in the JV semis. In varsity, Reagan/Tenison won 7-5, 6-4 against Coffee County, advancing to the District finals. Reagan/Tenison played Lincoln County in the finals and lost 5-7, 3-6 placing second in the District tournament. Ryan Tenison and Luke Reagan will advance now to the Regional Tournament on May 15 in Lincoln Co.

