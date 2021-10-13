The undefeated Tullahoma Wildcats will take on the 4-3 Lawrence County Wildcats this Friday in Lawrenceburg.
The Tullahoma Wildcats have kept their paws clean this year with a spotless record so far. With just three games left, the Wildcats are looking to host regions after the regular season. The Tullahoma Wildcats plowed over the Montgomery Central Indians last Friday with a 37-7 victory. The Indians ran away with a 39-12 victory over the Lawrence County Wildcats earlier this season.
Also in the area of common opponents, the Tullahoma Wildcats beat Marshall County 28-20 earlier this season. Marshall blasted Lawrence 41-18 this past Friday. Tullahoma also beat Pearl-Cohn 24-21 shortly after the Nashville squad crushed Lawrence 48-0.
In years past, the Wildcats always had good rivalry. Last year, the Tullahoma Wildcats came out on top with a 31-0 victory. For the past four years, the Tullahoma Wildcats were able to come out with victories over Lawrence County. In the past decade though, the two Wildcat teams are tied in wins and losses.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will travel to Lawrenceburg Friday night for the week nine competition. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.