Local archers were on target this past week as Tullahoma High School played host to its first ever Taylor’s Archery Region Tournament which saw over 200 archers from across the state compete for regional glory and a shot at state medals this weekend in Shelbyville.
“It was always a dream of mine since I began this in 2015 to host a regional tournament here in Tullahoma and that happened this past week,” said Archery Coach Josh Harris of the event that saw the Tullahoma High School gym full of archers of all ages competing in morning, noon and afternoon sessions.
Harris said he was proud of not only the event but how the Taylor Archery team performed as a whole.
“We had several podium finishes,” he said, noting Tullahoma archers took home the top awards in each divisions. The major divisions include Junior Eagle for ages eight and under, Eagle for ages 9-11, Youth for ages 12-14 and Young Adult for ages 15-18.
In addition to age classes, there are also different types of bow groups including Bear Bow, Olympic Recurve, Fix Pin and Open.
In addition to finishing at the top of each division, Harris said he is proud to reveal that 45 local archers will be heading to the Calsonic Arena in Shelbyville Saturday to compete at the state level. From there, archers may elect to travel to Owensboro, Ky., March 2-5 for Nationals.
Harris said he has seen the youth archery program grow from just seven members in 2015 to the 45 going to state this weekend.
“Popularity has grown over the years,” he said, noting many of his archers are also avid hunters so they are also learning about nature conservation while honing their skills with the bow and arrow.
Harris said he is grateful to the school and administrators for allowing them to play host to the Regional event and, on a personal note, felt blessed by what he saw this past Saturday.
“I was blessed to witness the smiles and comradery,” he concluded, adding he is looking forward to his team’s performance in Shelbyville this Saturday.