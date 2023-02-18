archery.JPG

Local archers were on target this past week as Tullahoma High School played host to its first ever Taylor’s Archery Region Tournament which saw over 200 archers from across the state compete for regional glory and a shot at state medals this weekend in Shelbyville.

“It was always a dream of mine since I began this in 2015 to host a regional tournament here in Tullahoma and that happened this past week,” said Archery Coach Josh Harris of the event that saw the Tullahoma High School gym full of archers of all ages competing in morning, noon and afternoon sessions.

