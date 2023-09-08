The Tullahoma High School volleyball team fell to 2-5 in district play after losing in Franklin County 25-23, 25-11, 18-25, 8-25, 15-13.

The meeting marked the first match of the year between these two teams.  The Lady Wildcats went down 2-0, but did not surrender despite being on a two game skid. They came back and grabbed set three 15-18 and dominated in set four winning it 25-8. They led 12-8 in the tie break set, before the Rebelettes earned five straight points to take a 13-12 lead for their first lead in the set. The Lady ‘Cats won the very next point to tie the decisive set at 13, but then Franklin County won the next two points to win the match. The loss brought Tullahoma o 5-7 overall with a 2-5 district record.

