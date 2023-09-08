The Tullahoma High School volleyball team fell to 2-5 in district play after losing in Franklin County 25-23, 25-11, 18-25, 8-25, 15-13.
The meeting marked the first match of the year between these two teams. The Lady Wildcats went down 2-0, but did not surrender despite being on a two game skid. They came back and grabbed set three 15-18 and dominated in set four winning it 25-8. They led 12-8 in the tie break set, before the Rebelettes earned five straight points to take a 13-12 lead for their first lead in the set. The Lady ‘Cats won the very next point to tie the decisive set at 13, but then Franklin County won the next two points to win the match. The loss brought Tullahoma o 5-7 overall with a 2-5 district record.
Leaders for the Lady Wildcats were Olivia Spencer in aces and digs, Jada Spry and Audrey Todaro tied for the most assists and Isabella Lidstrom topped the list in kills. Spencer had nine of the 18 aces for Tullahoma. Todaro had five. Alaisha Bowen followed with two while Spry and Aubrey North had one each. Spencer tallied 19 digs during the match. She was followed by North with 17, Emeri Saunders with 14, Lidstrom with 10, Todaro with nine, Spry with eight, Emma Bell with four, Lacee Barbeau with two and Bowen with one. Spry and Todaro both had 17 assists, combining for 34 of the 42 total team assists. Spencer had six assists, North and Bell both had one. Lidstrom had 12 kills and was the only Lady ‘Cat to have double-digit kills. Barbeau followed her with nine, Saunders and Spry had seven, Bowen finished with four, Spencer and Bell both had two and Aleigha Raby had one.
Tullahoma outlasted Coffee County Thursday in another five set match, but the full results were unavailable at the time of print. The Lady Wildcats will travel to Lawrence County Tuesday, Sept. 19, to take on the district leaders who are 9-4 overall and 7-0 in district. The Lady ‘Cats will be looking to avenge a 3-0 loss to them from earlier this season. The JV game will start at 5:30 with Varsity following.