The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball team shut out the Coffee County Lady Raiders during their match on Wednesday night. The Lady ‘Cats defeated the Lady Raiders 25-13 in the first set then 25-22 in the second set and finished it off with a nail-biting ending to win 25-22.
The Lady Wildcats were excited for their rivalry game and showed out.
The Lady Wildcats had a 9-3 lead during the start of the first set. The Lady ‘Cats held a lead over the Lady Raiders for the rest of the set. The Lady Wildcats took an 18-7 lead. Isabella Lidstrom finished the set off with an ace.
During the second set of the night, the Lady Wildcats took a lead when Olivia Spencer served up two aces. Gracie Anderson slammed down a kill to put the ‘Cats ahead 5-3. Emeri Saunders had an ace to put another point on the board. Jada Spry had a serve streak putting another three points on the board with an ace and a kill by Anderson and an error by the Lady Raiders. Lidstrom spiked the ball over the net for a kill to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 14-10. Mikalah Sims had one kill during the second set to put the Wildcats ahead by four points. The Lady Raiders came back at the end of the set to make it a close game, but with a short serve by Coffee County, the Lady ‘Cats won 25-22.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Raiders had a close third set. The score was tied 10 times during the final set of the night. Tullahoma trailed 19-21. Lidstrom spiked a kill. Saunders got above the net and had a great block to tie up the game at 21-21. Saunders then had her serve. Coffee County made an error for the Lady ‘Cats to take the lead. Saunders served up an ace to put Tullahoma one top 24-22. Coffee County made a hitting error to finish the game. The Lady Wildcats defeated the Coffee County Lady Raiders 25-22.
Saunders stood out for the night with five aces, five kills, one block, three digs, and one assist. Spencer ahad eight aces, one kill, 14 digs and one assist. Lidstrom had three aces, eight kills and two digs. Anderson had six kills. Lacee Barbeau and Sims had six digs each. Jada Spry had 11 assists and Audrey Todaro had 10. Alivia Bowen had two kills and one dig for the night.
The Lady Wildcats are set to play host to the Marshall County Lady Tigers on Sept. 6. Junior varsity will take the court at 5 p.m. with varsity following at 6 p.m.