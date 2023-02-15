The Lady Wildcats finished their regular season on a high note this past week when they avenged their earlier loss at Lincoln County by handing the district leaders a 50-44 defeat as Tullahoma celebrated its seniors on Senior Night.

The win gives Tullahoma the second seed in the upcoming district tournament to be played in Lawrenceburg Friday evening. Tullahoma will face the winner of the first round matchup between Lawrence County and Marshall County after they won a coin flip with Lawrence County, both teams tying with 7-3 district records on the year and splitting wins in their two games with Tullahoma winning at home 55-39 before falling in Lawrenceburg 47-40.

Morgan Carr

