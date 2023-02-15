Tullahoma High School honored its senior Lady Wildcats and cheerleaders this past week. Taking their curtain call at the last regular season home game were, from left, Alivia Bowen, Hannah Chessor, Morgan Carr, Hannah Waller, Jacey Jackson, Jenna Wooten, Lucy Nutt, Ashlee Weaver, Eleanor Fults, Addison Mahaffey and Bailee Buchanan.
The Lady Wildcats finished their regular season on a high note this past week when they avenged their earlier loss at Lincoln County by handing the district leaders a 50-44 defeat as Tullahoma celebrated its seniors on Senior Night.
The win gives Tullahoma the second seed in the upcoming district tournament to be played in Lawrenceburg Friday evening. Tullahoma will face the winner of the first round matchup between Lawrence County and Marshall County after they won a coin flip with Lawrence County, both teams tying with 7-3 district records on the year and splitting wins in their two games with Tullahoma winning at home 55-39 before falling in Lawrenceburg 47-40.
Eleanor Fults paved the way to victory leading her squad with 14 points on the night Lucy Nutt joined her in double figures with 11.
Fults started off the first quarter with a 3-pointer and two-pointer, leading her team with five in the first. Lucy Nutt, Morgan Carr, and Nyjah Gibbs also helped lead off the opening frame with their field goals. The teams finished the first tied at 11 after Lady Falcon Rilee Smith popped a pair of 3-pionters to keep things close.
The second quarter was won by the Lady ‘Cats as they held their visitors to just a 3-pointer by Abby Bryan. Fults again led the way for the Lady ‘Cats as she scored five in the second and was joined by Nutt who swished a 3-pointer and Gibbs, Alivia Bowen and McLayne Bobo, all who contributed two during the second. The end result was a 14-3 smashing of the Lady Falcons and a 25-14 lead for the Tullahoma team at the half.
However, in the third quarter things heated up for the Lady Falcons. Bryanna Stubblefield spearheaded the Lincoln County rally with two 3-pointers while Molly Brown added five and Alyssa Petty four. McLayne Bobo had her best quarter of the night, leading her squad with five points in the third. Bowen added a 3-pointer and Isabella Lidstrom a two as Tullahoma led 35-30 going into the final frame.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to hold off Lincoln in the fourth thanks to accuracy from the free throw line. Fults made regular trips to the stripe, going four-for-five from the line. Meanwhile, Carr was three-for-four from the stripe while Gibbs was two-for-two. However, Nutt led them all in the fourth with six points.