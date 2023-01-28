The Tullahoma boys took a split on senior night as they came up just short against Fairview while walloping Marshall County in wrestling action.
The results were as follows, sorted by weight class:
32 - Tullahoma
34 - Fairview
285
Ethan Locke (Fairview) over Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) (Fall 4:18)
106
Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) over Joseph Howell (Fairview) (Fall 1:31)
113
Justin Frank (Tullahoma) over Michael Maguire (Fairview) (Fall 1:13)
120
Henry Ribble (Fairview) over Unknown (For.)
126
George Bates (Fairview) over Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) (Dec 7-3)
132
Keegan Seaver (Fairview) over Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) (Fall 2:37)
138
Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Peyton Mitchell (Fairview) (Dec 11-4)
145
Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Sam frank (Fairview) (MD 14-6)
152
John Spicer (Fairview) over Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) (Dec 1-0)
160
Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over Malachi Bennett (Fairview) (Fall 3:33)
170
Logan Baxley (Fairview) over Jack Damron (Tullahoma) (Fall 2:33)
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Boe Sanderson (Fairview) (MD 15-6)
195
Kendrick Curtis (Fairview) over Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) (MD 12-1)
220
Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over William Henderson (Fairview) (Dec 5-1)
Tullahoma - 72
Marshall County - 12
106
Brodie Minor (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
113
Julius Foster (Marshall Co.) over Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:41)
120
Justin Frank (Tullahoma) over Thomas Liles (Marshall Co.) (Fall 0:42)
126
Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
132
Carson Henderson (Marshall Co.) over Gabriel Edge (Tullahoma) (Fall 0:47)
138
Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
145
Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
152
Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
160
Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
170
Jack Damron (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
195
Matthew Swiger (Tullahoma) over Anthony Smith (Marshall Co.) (Fall 3:23)
220
Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
285
Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
